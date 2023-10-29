New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/29

QUARTERBACK MAC JONES

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Q: What are your thoughts on what unfolded out there today?

MAC JONES: We just, I mean, offensively didn't have enough production. It's the National Football League against a really good team. They made some plays out there. It's frustrating, but at the end of the day, we had it to a one-score game and couldn't capitalize from the offensive side, either just trying to get the score tied up and just make it a game at the fourth quarter really is what you're trying to do. It's hard.

Q: How much did an impact on CB Jalen Ramsey impact on what you wanted to do offensively?

MAC JONES: Yeah, he looked good. I mean, he fell off on the one play and made a play. That's what he does. He's a good player. Obviously, his first game back and was very productive. You could tell that they called the defense that way.

Q: Why do you think the offense wasn't able to maintain the moment that you guys had last week?

MAC JONES: Like I always talk about, every week is different and game plan changes. Like I said, we just need a little more production from me, from everybody, and that's where it starts. It starts with the quarterback. I can be cleaner on my reads and all that stuff. You've got to be really sharp against a team with a really good offense. I thought the defense fought really hard, and that's a really good football team we played.

Q: You mentioned CB Jalen Ramsey falling off on that play. Did you see him?

MAC JONES: Yeah, I knew the coverage, I knew everything. I just made a bad throw really late. I didn't really drive it. That's what happens on that play, the guy either takes it and it's a touchdown or the guy falls off and nothing happened. But you can't do that as a quarterback, just throw it out of bounds or take the checkdown and move on.

Q: What do you think worked that – in the fourth quarter, you guys seemed to go to hurry up. What do you think worked there?

MAC JONES: Yeah, I think our tempo plays are good and something we can expand on as an offense. But like I said, you don't want to be in that position. It's hard for everybody. Hard for the defense when we go three-and-out and they have to go back out there against a great offense. So want to just have longer drives, have explosive plays and throw the ball downfield and all that stuff. There were opportunities, and we just have to watch the field and see what we can do.

Q: I know this is kind of an open-ended question, so you can take it wherever you want. Where do you guys go from here now that you're 2-6?

MAC JONES: Yeah, it's not the record we want. I'll have to really just review the game film, be where my feet are and see what I can do better as a quarterback. And I know everyone else will do that or try to do that. It's hard, right? You don't want to be here. You don't want to be in this position. But at the end of the day, we're playing football and we got to go out there and figure it out.

Q: A bunch of guys got hurt today, including your go-to guy, WR Kendrick Bourne. Did you talk to him and how do you pick that guy up?

MAC JONES: Yeah, KB (Kendrick Bourne) is a great teammate and a great friend of mine. He does a great job coming to work and staying positive. I have a lot of love for KB, I hope he's OK. I didn't see him in there, but I really do. Off the field, he's one of my best friends, honestly. So I have a lot of respect for him and his family and everybody. So I hope he's OK.

Q: What was the biggest reason for lack of offensive rhythm? You guys had two nice TD drives, obviously the one in the fourth quarter. But you guys had like 78 total yards outside of those two drives. What was the reason for that lack of rhythm?

MAC JONES: I'll just have to look at the tape. Like I said, we played against a good defense, they took some things way. I feel like if I executed a little better, maybe it's a different story. I'll have to watch the tape and look at it, right – that's the only way you can do it. See the defense, see what they did, what did you see at the time and all that stuff.

Q: Mac, on the third down near the red zone, it looked like there was slant to WR DeVante Parker or RB Rhamondre Stevenson. What did you see on that play?

MAC JONES: What play?

Q: I think it was, like, in the red zone. I believe it was after the fumble from QB Tua Tagovailoa early on in the second half.

MAC JONES: Oh, I don't know. I'm not sure what play you're talking about, sorry. I'll have to watch. I know we had it right there and then it was kind of like third-and-long again in the red zone. Don't want to force anything in those situations. Obviously, you want to get points, you want to get touchdowns. I'll have to look at it and see, but at the end of the day, if we don't turn the ball over there and get the three points, we get the three points. It is what it is, but we want to score touchdowns for sure.

Q: With WR DeVante Parker's injury too, just how difficult is it to lose two of your top guys in pretty quick secession?

MAC JONES: Yeah, definitely tough. Had a lot of injuries and all that stuff, but at the end of the day, we got to fight together and figure it out. So get to make sure those guys are OK. I hope they're OK. Like I said, I have a lot of respect for DP (DaVante Parker) and KB (Kendrick Bourne). They're two of my closest friends and I hope they're OK.

Q: Did you have an immediate reaction of how there was no flag on the WR DeVante Parker hit?

MAC JONES: Yeah, I mean, it's football and it's a bang-bang play. But I hate seeing that when you're the quarterback, it's the worst feeling in the world. You can't put someone in that position. I feel like that's a tough bang-bang play.

Q: This Fangio defense, you guys had trouble creating explosive plays, it feels like, in the two matchups. What do they do so well, and what does that defense, do so well in their structure to limit those?

MAC JONES: Yeah, it's one of those things they do well. It's easy to do with a scheme, but then when you got really good players as well, you get both. So they've got both over there. Like I said, it's a good football team with a lot of talent everywhere. Really, veteran guys that play a lot of football, so respect to them. They had our card today.

Q: In your time with Coach Belichick, what do you think you'll expect from him this week in terms of messaging, keeping you guys together, maybe moves he has to make, anything this week with him?