New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/7

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, November 7, 2021

Opening Statement

I thought it was a good effort by our team tonight – players and coaches. Thought we did a really good job of rallying after the trip back from California. With the preparations and the way we played out, I just thought they did a good job, came out and played with good energy this afternoon. Kind of hurt ourselves offensively with some penalties and turnovers. We moved the ball. We left some things out on the field. Defensively, we got a real strong effort in the running game, forced them into some passing situations and we were able to convert on a few of those. Tough for Carolina losing two starting linemen in the first quarter. That's never a good thing. But I thought our guys played hard. Obviously, the pressure on the quarterback, J.C. [Jackson's] interceptions, the play Jamie [Collins Sr.] made – I don't know how many players in the league could make that play, not very many, but it was a tremendous play. I thought, overall, we covered well in the kicking game. We're solid there. Good to come down here and get a win. Good to beat an NFC team and we'll just keep trying to string these weeks together.

RE: How the defense played today

It was great. I thought the d-line did a good job, linebackers had good pressure on the quarterback. They had a couple runs on us there, they had a couple of wildcat runs, and a bounce out there. They're a good tough, hard-nose football team and they showed that defensively. Those two guys on the edge are really fast, really explosive. They're a problem. [Brian] Burns and [Haason] Reddick and [Derrick] Brown inside, those three guys are hard to handle but we kind of stood in there and battled them. But defensively, it was a good effort. We were able to put the quarterback under some pressure. Two of the turnovers we batted a couple of balls but both of J.C. [Jackson's] interceptions both looked like they came with some pressure on them, just a couple of balls [Sam Darnold] had to throw away. He's a tough guy to get down, we missed him a couple of times in the pocket, but that's the way it's going to be with Sam [Darnold] – he's a big, strong kid that you've got to wrap up back there. But I thought our defense came to play today and played well, helped our offense out and saved some points on the two turnovers – held them to three points on both of those. Those were both good kicks by [Zane] Gonzalez. We pushed them back a little bit but not quite far enough.

RE: How important Brandon Bolden has become

He has a big role – pass protection, route running, some of the carries that he's taken – he's done a good job and he's still continued to keep his role in the kicking game which has been good as well. We've had good depth in the backfield. Some years we've had to use it, some years we haven't, but when we've had it, generally those guys have stepped up and done a good job for us – going all the way back to [Cordarrelle Patterson] in 2018, we needed him during a point in the season. But yeah, Brandon has stepped up every week, and Rhamondre, and obviously Damien, and J.J. [Taylor] last week, so hopefully those guys will continue to come through for us.

RE: What stood out about Jamie Collins Jr.'s interception

It was just the catch. It was like five yards away from the quarterback who threw it as hard as he could. That's a pretty tough catch.

RE: J.C. Jackson's performance after being sick this week

Yeah, I talked to him about that. I hope that's not a sign of things to come – to think that we don't have to practice and then go out there and be a star of the game. But J.C. played well and honestly when you miss a couple of days like that, if you've had all the other ones that lead up to it then those aren't as – they're important but you have a better chance of overcoming it because of all the practices that you've bankrolled. But it was a great job by him. He came out there on Friday and he was on things and actually had a good day on Friday. He practiced well and then obviously had a couple big plays today, a couple of which – especially the first one – came with some pressure but he made a great play on a great run. When I saw Robby Anderson chasing him, I wasn't sure how that was going to come out because I know Robby can go, but J.C. beat him to the goal line so that shows you what he can do too.

RE: How much Christian Barmore has grown this season

Oh, a lot from where he was in the spring. He's worked extremely hard. I've got to give that kid a lot of credit: he comes in early, he stays late; he works on his flexibility, his strength, his technique. He's really applied himself and he's just gotten better and better every week in the running game, in the passing game, more discipline, use of hands, recognition of plays. He's done a good job for us and he's a big man.

RE: What he did on defense to fluster Sam Darnold

Credit goes to the players. They're the ones that are out there making the plays. I didn't do anything – I didn't touch any passes or cover anybody. We don't want that.

RE: Whether he's concerned about the number of pre-snap penalties

Yeah, that's not what we're trying to do.

RE: Whether the running backs settled down the game after an unsettled beginning