Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sat Aug 26 - 12:45 AM | Mon Aug 28 - 08:55 AM

5 Keys from Patriots preseason finale vs. Titans

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Finale vs. the Titans

Game Notes: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Patriots at Titans Highlights - Preseason Week 3

Bill Belichick 8/25: "There was some team execution that could have been better"

Photos: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Kevin Harris rushes for a 5-yard touchdown

Thyrick Pitts will not go down on 23-yard catch and run

Can't-Miss Play: Calvin Munson vacuums in Malik Willis' pass in otherworldly fashion

10 to Watch: Final preseason dress rehearsal for Patriots vs. Titans

What to Watch: Tennessee Titans

Ezekiel Elliott Brings 'Energizer Boost' to Patriots Backfield 

Christian Gonzalez making the most of the moment

Game Preview: Patriots at Titans

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

NFL Notes: Could changes be coming to joint practices?

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Titans

Patriots Mailbag: Finding a spot for Boutte, getting the O-Line healthy and more roster talk

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots QB Mac Jones, Bill O'Brien's Offense in Preseason Game vs. Packers

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/25

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Aug 26, 2023 at 12:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

Postgame Press Conference
Friday, August 25, 2023

Opening statements.

So we got a chance to look at all of our guys here tonight. We will look at the film here and see how some of the individual efforts and individual performances are. Obviously, there are some team execution that could have certainly been better. But we will see. Evaluate some of the individuals here, get ready to go here in a couple of weeks to get started. So looking forward to it.

Was Calvin Munson one of the individuals who took advantage of his opportunities tonight?

He's always done that. We'll look at everything a little more closely on film, but it definitely showed up on some positive plays.

How would you describe the growth of Anfernee Jennings?

Yeah, Anfernee has made progress. So again, everything comes together here. But, you know, all the guys that have been out there working, have gotten better. It's good to have as many of the guys as possible working. We've had quite a few, especially on defense.

What is the progress of the team from day one of camp to where they are now as they get ready to prepare for the regular season?

Yeah, well we'll see, we'll find out. I don't think you ever know until you get out there against somebody else. So we'll see. We've improved but measure it against another team here in a couple of weeks.

How hard is it for you to cut down for the regular season roster?

Yeah, well, it's the same on every team. It's 37 guys. So it's 90 minus 37 equals 53. So that's the reality of the NFL. We all knew that when we signed up for it. So that's a tough part, but that's just part of it.

Is there a concern with the offensive line with Riley Reiff getting hurt tonight?

Yeah well we'll see.

How did you guys do with the conditions today?

We just didn't have a lot of bodies. In the second half we didn't have many subs. So those guys competed. They stood in there and fought.

Related Links

QUARTERBACK BAILEY ZAPPE

Postgame Press Conference
Friday, August 25, 2023

No transcript available.

QUARTERBACK MALIK CUNNINGHAM

Postgame Press Conference
Friday, August 25, 2023

No transcript available.

RUNNING BACK KEVIN HARRIS

Postgame Press Conference
Friday, August 25, 2023

No transcript available.

LINEBACKER CALVIN MUNSON

Postgame Press Conference
Friday, August 25, 2023

No transcript available.

Related Content

news

Tennessee Titans Postgame Quotes 8/25

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Ryan Tannehill comment on their preseason game against the New England Patriots on Friday, August 25, 2023.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/22

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones press conference on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/22

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/21

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, August 21, 2023.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and select players comment on their preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 19, 2023.
news

Green Bay Packers Postgame Quotes 8/19

Houston Texans head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love comment on their preseason game against the New England Patriots on Saturday, August 19, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/18

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, August 18, 2023.
news

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/16

Read the full transcript from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' press conference on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/16

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/14

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, August 14, 2023.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/11

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, August 11, 2023.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Finale vs. the Titans

5 Keys from Patriots preseason finale vs. Titans

Game Notes: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/25

Tennessee Titans Postgame Quotes 8/25

Gamebook: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 8/25: "There was some team execution that could have been better"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Calvin Munson 8/25: "Try to put it all out there"

Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson addresses the media on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Kevin Harris 8/25: "It's always good to play football and step on the field"

Patriots running back Kevin Harris addresses the media on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Patriots at Titans Highlights - Preseason Week 3

Watch the highlights from the New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans game during Preseason Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Bailey Zappe 8/25: "Always going to be things you could have done better"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Malik Cunningham 8/25: "A lot to learn from"

Patriots quarterback Malik Cunningham addresses the media on Friday, August 25, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with the Patriots' newest offensive free agent signing Ezekiel Elliott as he makes his Foxboro debut during preseason practices outside of Gillette Stadium. After signing with New England ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the former Dallas Cowboys running back joined the team for a pair of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott shares his excitement to work with Mac Jones and play under Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

With one week remaining before cutdown day, these under-the-radar players are making a push to earn spots on the 53-man roster.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising