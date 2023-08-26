New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/25

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

Postgame Press Conference

Friday, August 25, 2023

Opening statements.

So we got a chance to look at all of our guys here tonight. We will look at the film here and see how some of the individual efforts and individual performances are. Obviously, there are some team execution that could have certainly been better. But we will see. Evaluate some of the individuals here, get ready to go here in a couple of weeks to get started. So looking forward to it.

Was Calvin Munson one of the individuals who took advantage of his opportunities tonight?

He's always done that. We'll look at everything a little more closely on film, but it definitely showed up on some positive plays.

How would you describe the growth of Anfernee Jennings?

Yeah, Anfernee has made progress. So again, everything comes together here. But, you know, all the guys that have been out there working, have gotten better. It's good to have as many of the guys as possible working. We've had quite a few, especially on defense.

What is the progress of the team from day one of camp to where they are now as they get ready to prepare for the regular season?

Yeah, well we'll see, we'll find out. I don't think you ever know until you get out there against somebody else. So we'll see. We've improved but measure it against another team here in a couple of weeks.

How hard is it for you to cut down for the regular season roster?

Yeah, well, it's the same on every team. It's 37 guys. So it's 90 minus 37 equals 53. So that's the reality of the NFL. We all knew that when we signed up for it. So that's a tough part, but that's just part of it.

Is there a concern with the offensive line with Riley Reiff getting hurt tonight?

Yeah well we'll see.

How did you guys do with the conditions today?