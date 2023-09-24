New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/24

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Opening statement…

It was a good win for us today. Down here, it's always tough. Jets are a tough team, they did a good job. Defense is really, really good. We had a good running game. I thought we played pretty good run defense against them and we were able to run the ball better than we have in the first couple weeks. In the end, some keys plays in the fourth quarter. Fortunately, we were able to make a couple more than they were but it's kind of been like this three weeks in a row for us, so it's good to come out on the good end of it.

On this being part of a learning process as they look to get better each week…

Yeah, hopefully. We're starting to have a little continuity here on the offensive line, so that was good. I think that definitely helped the running game. Coach [Bill] O'Brien did a good job mixing the play actions in there, he had a big pass on that. I think, probably, the run game helped that a little bit. The more we can keep these guys working together and improving our timing and execution, the better off we're going to be. No turnovers. That's a good place to start.

On Pharaoh Brown…

Yeah, Pharaoh's done a good job. He came in here the first week and played in the opener and has played every week. It's good to have a guy that can do what he does. He's got some size, he can block. He can catch the ball a little bit. He's a good complement to Mike (Gesicki) and Hunter (Henry).

On Chad Ryland…

It was a tough day to kick. Bunch of long ones. The weather wasn't great. I thought he hit the ball pretty well. Timing on a couple of them could've been better. We need to have a cleaner operation, but I thought he showed mental toughness coming back and making that kick in the third quarter after the one at the half that just wasn't a great operation. But did a good job for us. Same thing with Bryce (Baringer). He had a couple of good punts there at the end, situational punts that were what we needed. Been a couple of bad weather games already in September which is not usually the case but that's what it is and that's what we're going to have to play in, so some good learning experiences for both of them.

On the importance of not turning the ball over today…

It's always important. Most important thing is points. Next most important thing is turnovers, so there's certainly a correlation there. If we take better care of the ball then that gives us a lot better chance to win.

On whether Ezekiel Elliott is getting more comfortable…

Sure, yeah. Zeke's done a good job for us. I think we're getting a little bit of a feel for some of the things with him and vice versa. I thought he had a couple of real good runs today. We'll look at the film and look a little more carefully, but I thought he did a nice job, he got his pads down. Got some tough yards. His vision was good on a couple of cut-back plays.

On the offensive line and the running game…

It was a really big challenge against the Jets front. They play a lot of people up there and they've got a lot of good ones. Obviously, (Quinnen) Williams and (Al) Woods inside. Those guys are good, and the ends. They just have a good group. Nine guys, they roll them all through. But a lot of it's just staying on the blocks. Finishing blocks. Good running. Just good execution and grind it out. It's hard to rip off a bunch of 20-yard runs against these guys. They just don't give those up and they support quickly. (Michael) Carter II and (Adrian) Amos support the run quickly. So, the receivers are challenged to block them, although I thought it was competitive. I think that kind of helped us slow the pass rush down a little bit and keep the quarterback from getting hit. Again, there were some plays where we gave us some pressure but overall I thought it was a decent day in pass protection. We just got to convert and get more points than we got. Fifteen, generally you're going to need more than that, but it was good enough today. It was a great day defensively, especially in the first half. Those guys really played well and responded.

On Jets QB Zach Wilson…