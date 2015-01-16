New England Prepares for New Indianapolis

The addition of Jones, and the potential absence of Bryan Stork at center (and the o-line shuffling that's then required by the Patriots) make it even more of a question mark on what the Patriots offensive approach might be. The Colts return a valuable run defender and the Patriots may have lost a valuable run blocker... that in itself is enough to question the idea that New England will simply try to reproduce the same game-plan as before, something they rarely do anyhow. The Patriots will try to run the ball more against the Colts than they did against the Ravens, but that's not saying much (14 yards on the ground against Baltimore). They likely enter the game with a plan to run, but the ability to pivot if the Colts prove they have indeed fixed their issues.