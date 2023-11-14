Official website of the New England Patriots

New England sports legends, Patriots Players among autograph guests for CardVault's upcoming card show at Gillette Stadium

Boston College legend Doug Flutie, fellow New England alums LaGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis, and current Patriots veterans Matthew Slater and Jalen Mills are among those slated to sign autographs as fans and sports memorabilia enthusiasts take over Gillette Stadium this weekend.

Nov 14, 2023 at 01:31 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9

The New England Patriots have a bye in Week 11, but Patriots Place in Foxboro will still be plenty busy with an opportunity to see players this weekend.

Gillette Stadium will host the CardVault Card Show from Saturday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 19, giving collectors a unique opportunity to get autographs from current and former players, watch football, and check out the top trading cards and memorabilia dealers setting up shop inside the Putnam Club.

"This will be the first collectibles show held inside a football stadium, offering vendors and guests a unique experience to enjoy sports cards, trading cards, memorabilia, and autograph guest experiences while overlooking Gillette Stadium," said Chris Costa, co-founder and managing partner at CardVault.

"We are expecting several thousand guests throughout the weekend. These guests will be able to shop and browse 200 vendor spaces."

This one-of-a-kind collector experience will be much more than the typical exhibition of this sort.

Guests will be able to watch college football on Saturday as well as Sunday's full NFL slate, with concessions open and a selection of alcoholic beverages for patrons of drinking age. The event will overlook the Gillette Stadium field, with exclusive access down on the turf as a CardVault Card Show ticket holder.

Current Patriots veterans Matthew Slater and Jalen Mills are included in the list of autograph guests, along with Boston College legend Doug Flutie and fellow New England alums LeGarrette Blount, Dion Lewis, Scott Zolak, Corey Dillon, Ben Coates, and more.

"Ticket holders can expect to see a large autograph lineup of both current and past Patriots," Costa said. "The players participating in the show gives fans the ability to not only walk the space and view or buy items that feature the players but also have them signed by the players – a truly unique experience!"

According to the Instagram account for the event, the crew from Friday Beers will make an appearance, and trading card brands like Pokemon and Magic the Gathering will have a strong presence as well. The show will also have a section dedicated to culture where ticket holders can shop a wide selection of sneakers, clothing, and art.

Costa credits CardVault's presence in Patriot Place to be fundamental in making this event possible.

"Having one of our flagship locations located at Patriot Place not only allows us to provide fun ancillary events at the store throughout the weekend, but the partnership we have built with the Krafts has enabled us to have unprecedented access to Gillette Stadium," Costa said.

"The Patriots, Gillette Stadium, and the Kraft family have been incredibly supportive of our business and this event."

The show takes place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. For more details on tickets, autograph experiences, and other information, visit CardVaultShow.com.

