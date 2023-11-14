New England sports legends, Patriots Players among autograph guests for CardVault's upcoming card show at Gillette Stadium

This one-of-a-kind collector experience will be much more than the typical exhibition of this sort.

Guests will be able to watch college football on Saturday as well as Sunday's full NFL slate, with concessions open and a selection of alcoholic beverages for patrons of drinking age. The event will overlook the Gillette Stadium field, with exclusive access down on the turf as a CardVault Card Show ticket holder.

Current Patriots veterans Matthew Slater and Jalen Mills are included in the list of autograph guests, along with Boston College legend Doug Flutie and fellow New England alums LeGarrette Blount, Dion Lewis, Scott Zolak, Corey Dillon, Ben Coates, and more.