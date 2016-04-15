'New England Strong' exhibit looks at role sports play in tragedy

Sporting events have a way of bringing people and communities together, especially in the aftermath of tragedy and loss. From 9/11 to the 2013 Boston Marathon, stadiums have served as common ground to help begin the long and difficult healing process.

"New England Strong," an exhibit in The Hall at Patriot Place, takes a look at the role Boston sports play in helping people cope with tragedies, both on the national and local level. The exhibit goes back to the first game at Gillette Stadium after September 11, the Bruins and Red Sox games after the Boston Marathon bombings and local stories of triumph.

Executive Director of The Hall Bryan Morry said while the displays are powerful, they are designed to reflect, not relive, the tragedies.

"I just think this exhibit, it evokes emotion, but the intent was not to do it in a way that made you go back to September 11 and the actual tragedy, but to look at the aftermath of the tragedy, whether it was here at then Foxboro Stadium, and now Gillette Stadium, or even at Yankee Stadium," Bryan said.

With the main focus of "New England Strong" the aftermaths of the terror attacks in 2001 and 2013, former Patriot Joe Andruzzi's connection to both incidents brings them even closer to home.

When the Twin Towers were struck, Joe's three brothers, all of whom are New York City firefighters, were among the first responders. Jimmy Andruzzi was in the North Tower when the South Tower collapsed and made it out less than a minute before the second building fell.

All three of Joe's brothers and his father took part in an emotional pregame ceremony in the Patriots first game back after the attacks. The game was at Gillette Stadium against the Jets, and Bryan said it was a powerful moment.