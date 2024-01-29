New Podcast Recounting the Patriots 2003 Championship Season Now Available

What do you remember about the 2003 Patriots? That's the question that kicks off a new two-part podcast from Patriots.com recounting New England's second championship season with new interviews and all the sounds that defined one of the most unforgettable years in team history.

The podcast will be a continuation the Super Bowl Sound Odyssey series. 2003: The Super Sequel is the follow up to the six-part original series that covered New England's first championship in 2001, released as part of the team's 20th anniversary in 2021. The second edition includes new interviews with former Director of Player Personnel Scott Pioli, linebacker Tedy Bruschi, and Super Bowl 38 MVP Deion Branch along with many other players, executives, and media members, all mixed with the iconic television and radio calls that defined the season.

The podcast begins with a look at how the Pats fell short of the playoffs in 2002 and how they remade their team on fly, adding critical pieces that would ultimately bring home a second Lombardi Trophy. Rodney Harrison's arrival was a key addition, but his arrival ultimately resulted in the departure of captain Lawyer Milloy as New England experienced early season struggles as they searched for a new identity.

Eventually the 2003 Patriots found that identity and began an NFL-record 21-game win streak during the regular season, en route to an unforgettable championship game against the Carolina Panthers.

Part one of the series covers the 2003 offseason, preseason and regular season, while part two covers the team's three-game playoff run that featured memorable matchups against two Co-MVP quarterbacks and culminated with one of the most exciting Super Bowls in league history.