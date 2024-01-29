Official website of the New England Patriots

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

New Podcast Recounting the Patriots 2003 Championship Season Now Available

2003: The Super Sequel - Part I

Analysis: Top Patriots-Related Storylines at the Senior Bowl

Throwback Highlights: Patriots 2003 AFC Championship Win Over Colts

Report: DeMarcus Covington to be Named Patriots Next Defensive Coordinator

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Patriots Unfiltered 1/25: Offseason Hot Topics, NFL Draft Talk, Conference Championship Picks

Patriots Catch-22 1/25: Senior Bowl Preview, NFL Draft Talk, Updates on Jerod Mayo Building his Coaching Staff

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign OL Michael Jordan to a Futures Contract

2003: The Super Sequel Podcast drops 1/29

Patriots Unfiltered 1/23: Building the Patriots Coaching Staff, Playoffs Recap, Mapping Out the Offseason

NFL Notes: Mayo hits the ground running

Patriots Mailbag: How Will Patriots Evolve Under Mayo?

Jerod Mayo on WEEI 1/22: "We have a lot of great leaders"

New England Patriots 2024 Offseason Primer

EXCLUSIVE: 1994 Interview with Robert Kraft Moments After Purchasing the New England Patriots

Championing Community: Reflecting on Robert Kraft's pioneering 30 years of philanthropy with Patriots

Throwback Highlights: 10 Year Anniversary of Patriots Defeating Colts in 2014 AFC Divisional Round

Re-live the Patriots thrilling 2003 championship season with a new podcast featuring new interviews and all the sounds that defined New England’s second Super Bowl.

Jan 29, 2024 at 09:00 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Subscribe on your favorite Podcast service >

What do you remember about the 2003 Patriots? That's the question that kicks off a new two-part podcast from Patriots.com recounting New England's second championship season with new interviews and all the sounds that defined one of the most unforgettable years in team history.

The podcast will be a continuation the Super Bowl Sound Odyssey series. 2003: The Super Sequel is the follow up to the six-part original series that covered New England's first championship in 2001, released as part of the team's 20th anniversary in 2021. The second edition includes new interviews with former Director of Player Personnel Scott Pioli, linebacker Tedy Bruschi, and Super Bowl 38 MVP Deion Branch along with many other players, executives, and media members, all mixed with the iconic television and radio calls that defined the season.

The podcast begins with a look at how the Pats fell short of the playoffs in 2002 and how they remade their team on fly, adding critical pieces that would ultimately bring home a second Lombardi Trophy. Rodney Harrison's arrival was a key addition, but his arrival ultimately resulted in the departure of captain Lawyer Milloy as New England experienced early season struggles as they searched for a new identity.

Eventually the 2003 Patriots found that identity and began an NFL-record 21-game win streak during the regular season, en route to an unforgettable championship game against the Carolina Panthers.

Part one of the series covers the 2003 offseason, preseason and regular season, while part two covers the team's three-game playoff run that featured memorable matchups against two Co-MVP quarterbacks and culminated with one of the most exciting Super Bowls in league history.

2003: The Super Sequel part one is available now for download on all your favorite audio streaming services, with part two scheduled to be released on Monday, February 5th.

Subscribe on your favorite Podcast service >

