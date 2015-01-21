News Blitz 1/21: Deflating feeling

Today's Patriots.com News Blitz should be filled with Super Bowl previews but instead features a number of stories regarding the footballs used in the AFC title game.

Michael Whitmer of the Boston Globe writes about Bill Belichick comparing Russell Wilson to Roger Staubach.

Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald says the Patriots offense can dictate the game against Seattle. Howe's notebook has news of an ESPN report that indicates the league found 11 of the 12 balls from the Colts game to be under inflated.

Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com has Rodney Harrison weighing in on the football debate.

Don Ruiz says Brandon Browner is excited to see old friends.

Tim Britton of the Providence Journal says the Patriots will need another strong effort from the defensive line.