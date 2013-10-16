News Blitz 10/16: Patriots reportedly bring in trio of receivers for tryouts on Tuesday

Jeff Howe](http://bostonherald.com/sports/patriotsnfl/theblitz/2013/10/armondarmsteadmarkharrisonremainonnfilistsfor_now)* of the *Boston Herald reports that Patriots DL Armond Armstead and WR Mark Harrison will not begin practicing today as each player works their way back from the non-football injury list.

Today marks the first day that both players are eligible to return to practice.

"Armstead would fill a more immediate need due to the lack of depth at defensive tackle, and the Patriots intended on him being the top backup as they prepared for the season," adds Howe. "He was spotted working out last week on an adjacent practice field."

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the Patriots brought in receivers Jordan Shipley, LaQuan Williams, and Devon Wylie for tryouts on Tuesday.

Tight end Brandon Barden also received a tryout.

"The Patriots have yet to say anything about the status of receiver Danny Amendola, who appeared to have suffered a potentially significant concussion (yes, they all are) on Sunday against the Saints," writes Florio.

Doug Kyed of NESN.com writes that the play of Patriots safety Devin McCourty stood out in his film review of last week's Saints game.

The versatile defensive back played both safety and cornerback following Aqib Talib's hip injury in the third quarter.