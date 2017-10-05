News Blitz 10/5: Jameis Winston eager to meet Tom Brady

The calendar says Thursday but it's game day for the Patriots, who are in Tampa and set to take on the upstart Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

The defense needs to avoid the knockout blows it has taken thus far this season writes ESPN.com. NBCSports.com has Alan Branch unhappy with his limited role thus far this year. Various reports indicated Branch did not make the trip to Tampa with the team.

As if the Patriots didn't have enough to worry about, Rob Gronkowski found himself added to the injury report with the thigh injury. Gronk did make the trip to Tampa, however, and is expected to play tonight according to reports.

The Eagle Tribune has Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy gushing about the inspiration he's received from Tom Brady.