News Blitz 11/18: On to the Bills

A roundup of Patriots news.

Nov 18, 2015 at 03:21 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

The Buffalo News' main sports story today is how the Bills need to pressure Tom Brady and overcome his ability to get rid of the football quicker than any QB.

Buffalo's head coach, Rex Ryan, has plenty to say about Brady in a CSNNE.com story online today.

"You are going to go gray, pal. One of these days," Ryan is quoted as saying, among other complimentary things.

Elsewhere, the Boston Herald has several pieces, including one on how New England's D needs to pick up the slack for its O, and another predicting a Patriots-Cardinals Super Bowl.

The Boston Globe focuses on New England adding to long ball to the passing attack, plus an analysis that concludes that the timing of the offense will eventually be affected by the loss of so many key players to injury.

In an interesting post, ESPNBoston.com ranks some of New England's most memorable regular season wins, including the most recent one against the Giants. Another ESPN.com story, from the Buffalo perspective, asks if the Patriots are ripe for the Bills' picking this coming Monday night.

A WEEI.com column declares that the undefeated-season talk is getting louder now that the Patriots escaped New York with a win.

And in The Providence Journal, another analysis of how to replace injured Julian Edelman. ProJo believes it will take more than Danny Amendola.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

