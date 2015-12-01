Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 12/1: Schefter reports Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski 'likely to miss multiple weeks'

The latest report on Rob Gronkowski highlight's this edition of the Patriots.com News Blitz.

Dec 01, 2015 at 02:30 AM
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports that Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is "likely to miss multiple weeks." There have been various reports on the status of Gronk since Sunday night, and we'll have a better idea about his status when the injury report is released tomorrow.

Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reports that the Patriots expect WR Danny Amendola to return this week against the Eagles. Amendola missed Week 12 due to a knee injury.

ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss writes that after releasing rookie WR Chris Harper yesterday, the Patriots will likely bring him back to the practice squad pending he clears waivers.

"On Monday, the club also took a closer look at free agent wide receiver/return specialist Damaris Johnson and running back Terrence Magee," adds Reiss.

Reiss also shares one reason why Patriots OL Marcus Cannon was switched to right tackle, according to insight from NBC broadcast analyst Cris Collinsworth.

"He struggled with that right big toe, so there wouldn't be as much pressure on that toe," Collinsworth said. "We watched the tape and he would barely put that right foot in the ground and it really hurt him playing left tackle last week. He's much better now on the right side."

NESN.com's Nicholas Goss writes that ESPN's Trent Dilfer, Ray Lewis and Steve Young all left the Patriots off of their Super Bowl predictions during Monday Night Football.  Their predictions have backfired before, however.

NESN.com's Doug Kyed shares his film review of Patriots-Broncos, and writes that Dont'a Hightower's MCL injury was a game-changer.

"The Patriots allowed four rushes of over 10 yards, all of which came after Hightower left the game and three of which went for touchdowns. The Patriots have allowed 25 rushes of over 10 yards this season, and 10 came with Hightower off the field."

CSNNE's Tom E. Curran says the Patriots "absolutely have a gripe" with the officiating from last week's game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Analysis: Patriots CB Marcus Jones, WR DeVante Parker Cleared to Play vs. Bills on Sunday

The Patriots are tending towards full strength for Sunday's win-and-in game in Buffalo.

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-8) and the Buffalo Bills (12-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Recap of this year's annual Toy Drive with Project 351 and WBZ

Through the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, the New England Patriots Foundation, in partnership with WBZ and Project 351, hosted their annual toy drive from Nov-Dec to benefit children in need during the holiday season.

The Kraft Family and Gillette Award $100,000 to Nonprofits During Pregame Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 1

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $100,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2022 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.

Deatrich Wise 1/6: "We've prepared for this moment"

Hunter Henry 1/6: "We'll be ready to go"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Hunter Henry 1/6: "We'll be ready to go"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson on Sunday's atmosphere: "It's going to be emotional"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Friday, January 6, 2023.

One-On-One with Matthew Slater

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater and they talk about the emotional week after Damar Hamlin's injury. Slater speaks about being appreciative and supportive in these trying times.

AFC Playoff Picture: Week 18

We check in with Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown to see the current Playoff Picture for the Patriots going into Week 18.

Tales From the Tailgate: Marcus Bowden

In the final episode this season of the "Tales from the Tailgate" series, we introduce you to Marcus Bowden, a Patriots season ticket holder for 15 years, with a passion for tailgating in any kind of weather.

