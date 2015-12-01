News Blitz 12/1: Schefter reports Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski 'likely to miss multiple weeks'

Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reports that the Patriots expect WR Danny Amendola to return this week against the Eagles. Amendola missed Week 12 due to a knee injury.

ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss writes that after releasing rookie WR Chris Harper yesterday, the Patriots will likely bring him back to the practice squad pending he clears waivers.

"On Monday, the club also took a closer look at free agent wide receiver/return specialist Damaris Johnson and running back Terrence Magee," adds Reiss.

Reiss also shares one reason why Patriots OL Marcus Cannon was switched to right tackle, according to insight from NBC broadcast analyst Cris Collinsworth.

"He struggled with that right big toe, so there wouldn't be as much pressure on that toe," Collinsworth said. "We watched the tape and he would barely put that right foot in the ground and it really hurt him playing left tackle last week. He's much better now on the right side."

NESN.com's Nicholas Goss writes that ESPN's Trent Dilfer, Ray Lewis and Steve Young all left the Patriots off of their Super Bowl predictions during Monday Night Football. Their predictions have backfired before, however.

NESN.com's Doug Kyed shares his film review of Patriots-Broncos, and writes that Dont'a Hightower's MCL injury was a game-changer.

"The Patriots allowed four rushes of over 10 yards, all of which came after Hightower left the game and three of which went for touchdowns. The Patriots have allowed 25 rushes of over 10 yards this season, and 10 came with Hightower off the field."