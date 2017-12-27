Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 12/27: James Harrison on board

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Dec 27, 2017 at 01:43 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Tuesday was an "off day" for the Patriots but that didn't mean the team wasn't busy. New England made some news during the afternoon by signing veteran linebacker James Harrison, who was released late last week by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN.com offers some reasons for the acquisition, which should make for an interesting rematch should the Patriots and Steelers meet up again in the playoffs. The 39-year-old Harrison said he’s glad to have a teammate older than him. NBC Sports Boston looks at how the veteran might help. NESN.com wonders if Harrison was signed with one particular matchup in mind.

It what has become an annual ritual, the Patriots coordinators are dealing with a lot of rumors regarding their potential as head coaches. Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels have both been in this spot before.

The Boston Globe says Malcom Brown is putting together a strong season.

The Boston Herald says to forget about Jimmy Garoppolo because Tom Brady is the right guy for the Patriots. They also provide a report card from the win over the Bills. The offense has continued to roll without Julian Edelman. NBC Sports Boston also provides a report card from the win.

MassLive.com says the Patriots don’t normally pay running backs but wonders if Dion Lewis may be an exception.

Bills owner Terry Pagula has some choice words with regard to the league and its use of the replay system. Pagula isn't the only one unhappy with the process, as the Herald would like to see it abolished altogether.

In New York, Jets rookie Jamal Adams is looking forward to his second chance to go against Rob Gronkowski, according to the New York Daily News. Bryce Petty, who is expected to start for the Jets this week, is not the quarterbacks of the future in New York.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

