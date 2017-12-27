News Blitz 12/27: James Harrison on board

Tuesday was an "off day" for the Patriots but that didn't mean the team wasn't busy. New England made some news during the afternoon by signing veteran linebacker James Harrison, who was released late last week by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It what has become an annual ritual, the Patriots coordinators are dealing with a lot of rumors regarding their potential as head coaches. Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels have both been in this spot before.

The Boston Globe says Malcom Brown is putting together a strong season.

MassLive.com says the Patriots don’t normally pay running backs but wonders if Dion Lewis may be an exception.