News Blitz 4/17: The White House and the Hall call

As one of the spoils of winning the Super Bowl, we knew that Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and the Patriots would be making a fourth trip to the White House sometime this spring. And in meeting with President Obama, they'll be honored for the first time by a President not named George W. Bush.

The White House Office of the Press Secretary officially announced yesterday that next Thursday, April 23, will have New England in Washington for the annual celebration of the NFL's champions.

The Patriots also announced the three finalists for this year's class of induction into the Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon.

The Boston Globe passed along a short story with both announcements.

The Boston Herald reports that despite his having moved on to the hated Jets, cornerback Darrelle Revis is expected to be in attendance with the rest of the Patriots at the White House. The Herald blog continues its look at prospects with a breakdown of Oregon defensive lineman Arik Armstead, brother of former Patriots defensive lineman Armond Armstead.

According to the Providence Journal the versatility of second-year offensive lineman Cameron Fleming could make the former fourth-round pick a key piece of the Patriots offensive line puzzle moving forward.

Bill Belichick turned a spry 63 on Thursday, and ESPNBoston.com compares his age to some other NFL field bosses.

Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler has a first-person piece on The Players' Tribune website detailing his offseason since his historic interception.

WEEI.com has its latest mock draft, with the Patriots selecting another FSU offensive lineman with the final pick of the first round. Chris Price also notes that the Patriots defensive backs have now concluded their annual spring workouts in Arizona.

CSNNE.com passes along word that the Patriots will be working out USC wide receiver Nelson Agholor. And in case you missed it, CSNNE.com Insider Tom Curran looks at the often overlooked job that Nick Caserio does in New England.

NFL.com has a draft do-over for 2000, with Tom Brady going to the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick. The league site also looks at the current rosters for the AFC teams, with Patriots and Colts atop the talent rankings.