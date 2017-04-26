News Blitz 4/26: Draft day nears

The draft is now just one day away and even though the Patriots do not currently own any picks in the first two rounds there is still some work to be done. Many holes have already been filled through trades and free agency, but Bill Belichick is never satisfied and always looks for ways to help his team.

ESPNBoston.com believes the offense is in pretty good shape but feels the defense could still use some attention.

Tight end is another spot that might need some depth and Arkansas' Jeremy Sprinkle could be a candidate.

Much has been made about some of the injured prospects who figure to get picked lower than their original projections indicated. Michigan tight end Jake Butt and Washington corner Sidney Jones fall into that category. The Boston Herald believes Jones could be a Patriot target. There are lots of other options at corner as well.