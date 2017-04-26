Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 4/26: Draft day nears

Apr 26, 2017 at 03:20 AM
Paul Perillo

The draft is now just one day away and even though the Patriots do not currently own any picks in the first two rounds there is still some work to be done. Many holes have already been filled through trades and free agency, but Bill Belichick is never satisfied and always looks for ways to help his team.

ESPNBoston.com believes the offense is in pretty good shape but feels the defense could still use some attention.

Tight end is another spot that might need some depth and Arkansas' Jeremy Sprinkle could be a candidate.

The Boston Globe says picking kickers in the draft is not easy as many don't pan out. They also offer some best bets for Patriots picks this weekend. The Boston Herald takes over the team's draft board as well. The Worcester Telegram offers another mock draft. NESN.com has some Patriots candidates as well.

Much has been made about some of the injured prospects who figure to get picked lower than their original projections indicated. Michigan tight end Jake Butt and Washington corner Sidney Jones fall into that category. The Boston Herald believes Jones could be a Patriot target. There are lots of other options at corner as well.

The Attleboro Sun Chronicle writes about the potential intrigue the draft holds for the Patriots.

MassLive.com wonders if four talented running backs can coexist in the same backfield. NESN.com looks at New England's history drafting in the third round.

