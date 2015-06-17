News Blitz 6/17: Mini-camp impressions

The Patriots opened their mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday andMike Reiss from ESPNBoston.com says the quarterback position appears to be in good hands. Reiss also says Scott Chandler looked to be dialed in with Tom Brady before a minor injury ended his day. Finally Reiss has an update on the rookie class.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe says Jimmy Garoppolo has some competition for the backup role. His colleague Shalise Manza Young catches up with Logan Ryan.

Jeff Howe of the* Boston Herald* says newcomer Matt Flynn has a lot of catching up to do.