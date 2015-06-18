Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 6/18: Mini-camp wraps early

Jun 18, 2015 at 04:41 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots three-day mini-camp in Foxborough was cut a day short by Bill Belichick, and ESPNBoston.com's Mike Reiss says even the coach needs a break every once in a while.

Reiss also has some news from Wednesday's practice with Scott Chandler sidelined as well as some thoughts on why Belichick sent the entire offense for a penalty lap.

The Boston Globe's Chris Gasperfound a number of things to consider at Wednesday's practice.

The Globe's Shalise Manza Young has Brian Tyms feeling good but not comfortable.

Her colleague Wayne Epps Jr.has Jake Bequette trying to learn the ropes at tight end.

Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald catches up with defensive lineman Dominique Easley.

Howe's notebook leads with rookie Malcom Brown just trying to fit in.

Karen Guregian, also from the* Herald*, says the target on the Patriots back has never been bigger.

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal says Malcom Butler shined on Day 2 of mini-camp.

Tim Whalen of the MetroWest Daily News believes Michael Hoomanawanui's longevity is due to his versatility.

Kevin Duffy of the Springfield Republican feels that James White is catching on.

And finally,Phil Perry of CSNNE.com has Belichick discussing rookie long snapper Joe Cardona's potential availability.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

