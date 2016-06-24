News Blitz 6/24: Gronk's family rules

With virtually no NFL news to speak of people are searching far and wide to add something Patriots-related to the mix. In fact, ESPNBoston.com has been looking back to 2012 to add anything to the mix.

Using some scouting materials the site first published four years, ESPNBoston.com takes a look at the cornerback position and concluded that special teams ability often comes into play.

Rob Gronkowski appeared on "The Late Late Show" on Thursday and explained to the audience that he and his brothers had two specific rules growing up.

MassLive.com says it appears as if Julian Edelman, who is coming off foot surgery, is no longer wearing his protective boot, at least not when he visited patients at Mass. General Hospital on Wednesday.