Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

Mac Jones 12/18: "It wasn't our best effort"

Full Patriots vs. Colts highlights: NFL Week 15

Mac Jones executes cross body throw to Hunter Henry for first down

Can't-Miss Play: Devin McCourty snags INT off Wentz's tipped pass

Mac Jones finds a wide-open Hunter Henry on crossing route TD

Can't-Miss Play: Mac Jones launches deep 43-yard pass to N'Keal Harry

Mac Jones fits tight-window pass to Henry for 7-yard TD

Deatrich Wise Jr. gets to Carson Wentz for 3rd-down sack

Mac Jones tosses dime on 25-yard pass to Hunter Henry

Mac Jones darts laser pass to Jakobi Meyers for first down

Mac Jones shows off wheels on 12-yard scramble

Inactive Analysis: Dugger's return a boost to secondary

Patriots All Access: Colts Preview

News Blitz 6/30: Home for the holiday

Jun 30, 2017 at 02:57 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

With the Fourth of July right around the corner the entire NFL world braces itself for the long weekend, hoping to avoid the kind of disaster that struck the Giants Jason Pierre-Pauljust two short years ago when a fireworks accident mangled his hand.

Hopefully the league avoids such news this year as the calendar is set to turn to July.

We lead off this morning with ESPN.com's continuing Q&A among the AFC East beat writers. Today's question deals with Miami head coach Adam Gase.

The Patriots offseason has been one of the most aggressive and productive in the Bill Belichick era but ESPNBoston.com wonders if this season tops 2001.

MassLive.com takes a look at some candidates on the Patriots roster who might be poised for breakout seasons in 2017.

WEEI.com moves to No. 17 on its list of the top 20 most important Patriots. The selection seems like a curious one.

Finally, the Associated Press has the details of the NFL's first female replay official.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

