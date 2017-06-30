News Blitz 6/30: Home for the holiday

With the Fourth of July right around the corner the entire NFL world braces itself for the long weekend, hoping to avoid the kind of disaster that struck the Giants Jason Pierre-Pauljust two short years ago when a fireworks accident mangled his hand.

Hopefully the league avoids such news this year as the calendar is set to turn to July.

We lead off this morning with ESPN.com's continuing Q&A among the AFC East beat writers. Today's question deals with Miami head coach Adam Gase.

The Patriots offseason has been one of the most aggressive and productive in the Bill Belichick era but ESPNBoston.com wonders if this season tops 2001.

MassLive.com takes a look at some candidates on the Patriots roster who might be poised for breakout seasons in 2017.

WEEI.com moves to No. 17 on its list of the top 20 most important Patriots. The selection seems like a curious one.