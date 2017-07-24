Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 7/24: Camp set for kickoff

Jul 24, 2017 at 04:30 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The official opening of training camp is still a few days away but members of the Patriots are already reporting to Gillette Stadium. Rookies, quarterbacks and players dealing with injuries generally arrive first and that was the case Monday morning in Foxborough.

The rest of the team will be on hand shortly, and on Thursday we'll get out first look at the entire team for the first official day of camp. After a productive offseason, the Patriots will hit the summer as the prohibitive favorite to reach another Super Bowl.

We start things off with ESPNBoston.com writing about the high level of excitement and expectation surrounding the Patriots. Despite those lofty goals, the Boston Herald claims the team is not without questions.

The Boston Globe continues its look at various positions for the Patriots as part of its training camp preview. The Boston Herald looks at the new corps of running backs as well as a deep group of wide receivers. The Patriot Ledger also breaks down the backfield.

The Patriot Ledger takes a stab at a roster projection as camp is set to open.

Greg Bedard, formerly of Sports Illustrated, is starting a new media venture called Boston Sports Journal and the site launched on Monday. He provides a piece about Brandin Cooks and explains why the dynamic wideout was brought aboard. The site also has Devin McCourty doing his best to dismiss talk of the Patriots going 19-0.

Finally, BSJ offers some nuggets from Football Outsiders annual almanac.

