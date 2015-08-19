News Blitz 8/19: Brady settlement talks "got nowhere"

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Tom Brady, Roger Goodell and lawyers met yesterday in New York with Judge James Francis for settlement talks, but they "got nowhere" according to a source.

Schefter added another update on Brady this morning via Facebook.

In other news, ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss believes that the Patriots third-down back competition will come down to James White and Brandon Bolden.

"With Travaris Cadet injuring his hamstring Aug. 8, he has missed time, and Dion Lewis (who also recently returned from an injury absence) has dropped off a bit from my view and is trying to make up some ground," adds Reiss.

Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com shares some insight on new Patriots TE Asante Cleveland, who was traded form the San Francisco 49ers to the Patriots for OL Jordan Devey on Tuesday.