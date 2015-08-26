News Blitz 8/26: Wayne and more

New England has made another transaction, after placing a couple of receivers on IR this week and releasing RB Eric Kettani.
According to The Boston Globe and NESN.com, the team traded with Detroit for a reserve offensive lineman.
The Boston Herald has a feature on DE Rob Ninkovich.
The Providence Journal examines how the Patriots are preparing for next week's round of roster cuts.
Of course, the big news from yesterday was the Reggie Wayne introduction to New England. We've got reports on that here on patriots.com.