News Blitz 8/31: Tom Brady back in court

Tom Brady is set to be back in a New York courtroom today and ESPNBoston.com's Mike Reiss breaks it down. Ben Volinof the* Boston Globe also weighs in. Karen Guregian of the *Boston Herald hopes today is the day for some closure.
When it comes to 'significantly underinflated footballs' Tom E. Curran of CSSNE.com says just stop.
Back on the field, cuts are right around the corner and Reiss takes a stab at predicting the final roster. The Globe's Jim McBride also offers a roster projection. Not to be outdone, Mark Daniels of the *Providence Journal *has his final 53 as well.
Adam Kurkjian of the* Herald *chats with tight end Scott Chandler.