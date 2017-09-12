News Blitz 9/12: Belichick setting the tone

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="590481"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

The Patriots find themselves in uncommon territory as they look to rebound from their season-opening loss to Kansas City last week. New England generally sits at the top of the division throughout the year but will look to bounce back in New Orleans on Sunday.

ESPNBoston.com says Bill Belichick is setting the tone this week as his team looks to avoid its first 0-2 start since way back in 2001.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy recently agreed to a two-year contract extension and the Boston Globe has the details of the new deal.

The Patriots lost running back D.J. Foster off the practice squad when Arizona swooped in and signed him.

Field crews at Gillette Stadium will be busy with more than two weeks between games in Foxborough as the Patriots are installing new turf inside the stadium despite just doing so in May.