6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from the Patriots Loss to the Ravens in Week 3

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 3

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Every DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game Week 3

Photos: Patriots vs. Ravens Week 3

Nick Folks' 50-yard FG before halftime trims Pats' deficit to one

Mac Jones runs it in himself for 3-yard TD

Jonathan Jones intercepts Lamar Jackson pass

Wise takes down Jackson for second time on 8-yard sack

Nick Folk sets NFL record with his 57th straight made field goal under 50 yards

Mac Jones drops dime to DeVante Parker for 41-yards

Patriots' pressure up front results in 3-yard sack vs. Lamar Jackson

Jones finds Parker on crosser for 31-yard catch and run

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

Inactive Analysis: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger Inactive vs. Ravens on Sunday

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Ravens

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 3 vs. Ravens

News Blitz 9/23: Patriots looking ahead to Jags

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Sep 23, 2015 at 01:25 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Ben Volin of the *Boston Globe *moves ahead and starts looking at the Jacksonville Jaguars. Volin believes the young Jags present some problems.

Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com says Tom Brady's work ethic is as strong as ever.Josh McDaniels said Aaron Dobson did a nice job of taking advantage of his opportunities. Former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison is playing with something to prove.

The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy believes there's something more at work than just Patriots brilliance in the early season. His colleague Michael Whitmerhas Belichick talking about some good problems to have.

Karen Guregian of the* Boston Herald *says the Patriots schedule looks softer than ever.

Add Matt Light to the list of ex-Patriots who believe Deflategate is adding something to the Patriots focus.

CSNNE.com's Phil Perrysays Rob Gronkowski is causing some headaches for opponents near the goal line.

WEEI.com's John Tomase says running up the score won't bring the Patriots vengeance but it could cost them a star.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

