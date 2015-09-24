Official website of the New England Patriots

10 to Watch: Rodgers, tough Packers D provide another big test for Pats

Bill Belichick 9/28: "Brian [Hoyer] will be ready to go if he has to be ready to go"

Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

NFL Notes: Mac Jones could benefit from some time off

Patriots Mailbag: How to round out the offense

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/26: "Just trying to do the right things to recover"

Jones, Pats defense look to build off takeaways

Mac Jones 9/26: "Just taking it day by day"

After Further Review: Mac Jones Attacking More Downfield in Second Season With Patriots

Bill Belichick on WEEI 9/26: "We need to keep working, keep improving"

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Ravens

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from the Patriots Loss to the Ravens in Week 3

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 3

Bill Belichick 9/25: "We had too many mistakes today"

Every DeVante Parker catch in 156-yard game Week 3

Photos: Patriots vs. Ravens Week 3

News Blitz 9/24: Pats getting set for Jags

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Sep 24, 2015 at 04:23 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots are set to welcome an unfamiliar opponent into Foxborough this weekend and Bill Belichickis making sure his team is ready according to ESPNBoston.com'sMike Reiss.

Jim McBride of the* Boston Globe *has Belichick praising Jags coach Gus Bradley and Jacksonville in general.

Karen Guregian of the* Boston Herald* says the defense wants to share the load with the offense. The Herald's Jeff Howesays the Patriots quick-strike offense is tough to handle.

Mark Daniels of the* Providence Journal* has Belichick talking about the many layers of Rob Gronkowski. Kevin Duffy of the Springfield Republican is looking for some balance between the Patriots running backs.

Phil Perry of CSNNE.com has Belichick offering praise for Malcolm Butler, while his colleague Tom E. Curranlooks at fellow corner Tarell Brown.

