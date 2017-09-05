Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Mar 03 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Josh McDaniels confident Mac Jones will succeed

Alabama WRs have plenty of Patriots ties

Kendrick Bourne shares how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice

Mac Jones, David Andrews and Kyle Van Noy help "Saving By Shaving' event raise $5 million

Patriots combing through receivers at Scouting Combine

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

Five things we learned from Nancy Meier's Q&A with NFL

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

Patriots 2022 international game options narrow

News Blitz 9/5: Brady's Patriots ready for opener

Sep 05, 2017 at 04:05 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

Tom Brady and the Patriots are putting the final touches on preparations for Thursday night's NFL season opener against the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

It's certainly nothing the quarterback haven't experienced before. New England is 3-0 in past openers hosting the first game of the fall as defending champs, a night that includes the unfurling of yet another Super Bowl banner.

Despite all that experience, the Boston Globe notes that the 40-year-old Brady admits he still feels nerves on opening day of the new season. The Globe also passes along word that Brady reached out to support young Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson.

The Globe writes about linebacker Shea McClellin being placed on injured reserve on Labor Day, opening the door for the return of veteran running back Brandon Bolden to the active roster. The Globe also notes that new Patriots defensive end Cassius Marsh is a pretty serious "Magic: The Gathering" player. The Globe Patriots notebook has Dont'a Hightower talking about how much he cherishes his Super Bowl strip sack that catapulted his team's historic comeback.

The Boston Herald declares that recent trade addition Phillip Dorsett has the skills to thrive in the Patriots offense. The Herald focuses on Brady's focus heading into the opener. The Herald *Patriots notebook has Danny Amendola talking about being ready to handle punt return duties, comparing it to playing in the highway. The *Herald observes that continuity is a big part of the Patriots offensive line success.

The Providence Journal says replacing Julian Edelman after his ACL injury remains key to the Patriots. The Pro Jo says guard Shaq Mason is ready for the opener. The paper says the same thing about special teamer Nate Ebner. The *Pro Jo *notes the Patriots Bolden/McClellin transactions, as well as moves made on the team's practice squad.

ESPNBoston.com says that DJ Amendola creates a vibe in the Patriots locker room with his music selections. ESPNBoston.com also notes Brady expecting to feel some nerves heading into opening night. ESPNBoston.com has safety Patrick Chung also preparing to help out on punt returns if called upon.

ESPN's preseason All-Pro team includes Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

WEEI.com says the trade for Dorsett means the Patriots offense will have a different look than in years past. WEEI.com passes along Brady sympathizing with Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup quarterback waits for his time to play. WEEI.com has Brady saying that the unveiling of the newest Super Bowl banner at Gillette on Thursday night is, "kind of for the fans."

CSNNE.com declares that Dont'a Hightower is "good to go" on Thursday night against the Chiefs, despite the fact that the linebacker wasn't quite as definitive about his possible debut after sitting out the summer with an undisclosed injury. "I've been working, and hopefully this progress will take me into Thursday and we'll see from there," Hightower said on Monday.

CSNNE.com also wonders if the trade of third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett reveals anything about the Patriots future plans for the position. CSNNE.com wonders who'll be returning punts for New England in the season opener. Undrafted rookie lineman Cole Croston was well prepared for his opportunity in New England thanks to his time at the University of Iowa.

Billboard.com reports that an artist by the name of Miguel will headline a pop-up concert in Boston on Thursday as part of the day's NFL opener.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Report: NFL dropping COVID protocols 

NFL life in 2022 looks like it's getting back to normal following two years of pandemic-related restrictions.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with the defensive line.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with tight ends.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

In this week's mailbag, fans are curious about all things offseason-related, including what the Patriots might do in free agency and the NFL Draft, as well as what some returning players might be expected to do in '22.
news

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

The Patriots face a difficult decision with J.C. Jackson but might be better off letting him go.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with quarterbacks.
news

Patriots 2022 international game options narrow

With the NFL's announcement of 2022's international host teams, the Patriots' chances of playing outside of the United States have narrowed.
news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah highlights Patriots draft fits

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah shared his thoughts on where the Patriots stand as the Scouting Combine arrives.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, beginning with specialists.
news

2022 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

More than 300 of the top prospects will be put through on-field drills, medical testing, exams and interviews with team personnel and the media in advance of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

5 Positions of Patriots need to watch at NFL's Scouting Combine

The NFL's Scouting Combine is back in 2022, as the top college prospects descend upon Indianapolis ready to meet with teams and demonstrate their size, speed and skill. Here are the position groups Patriots fans should be keeping an eye on.
news

Patriots Roster Rundown

It's time to look at the roster and start analyzing how it might take shape in the coming weeks.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: NFL dropping COVID protocols 

Lawrence Guy fields adorable questions in virtual Q&A with children's hospital

Oklahoma pipeline may intrigue Patriots again

Kendrick Bourne shares how Bill Belichick changed his life with simple advice

Johnson, Lindstrom hope to continue BC's OL legacy

Could another international player be on their way to New England?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2022 NFL Combine Debrief: Focus on WRs on Day 2

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss newsworthy items coming out of the first few days of the NFL Combine. Wide receiver prospects spoke on Wednesday and we give you our initial impressions and takeaways.

Best moments from prospects' 2022 combine press conferences

Watch the best moments from the 2022 combine press conferences from prospect players.

One-on-One with Matt Groh

As the Combine kicks off in Indianapolis this week, Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh shares some thoughts on the Combine from a Patriots perspective.

Gregg Rosenthal's Top 25 Free Agents for 2022

Checkout Gregg Rosenthal's list of the top free agents available for the 2022 season

Patriots All Access: Seymour to the HOF and Mac Jones 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Richard Seymour receives the knock of a lifetime and can Matthew Slater, who is not on Twitter, guess his teammates tweets? Plus, we go one-on-one with quarterback Mac Jones. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Mailbag: How can Patriots help Mac Jones in Free Agency and Draft?

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions in this edition of offseason Mailbag.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising