News Blitz 9/5: Brady's Patriots ready for opener

Tom Brady and the Patriots are putting the final touches on preparations for Thursday night's NFL season opener against the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

It's certainly nothing the quarterback haven't experienced before. New England is 3-0 in past openers hosting the first game of the fall as defending champs, a night that includes the unfurling of yet another Super Bowl banner.

Despite all that experience, the Boston Globe notes that the 40-year-old Brady admits he still feels nerves on opening day of the new season. The Globe also passes along word that Brady reached out to support young Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson.

ESPN's preseason All-Pro team includes Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

CSNNE.com declares that Dont'a Hightower is "good to go" on Thursday night against the Chiefs, despite the fact that the linebacker wasn't quite as definitive about his possible debut after sitting out the summer with an undisclosed injury. "I've been working, and hopefully this progress will take me into Thursday and we'll see from there," Hightower said on Monday.