NFL Announces 32 Compensatory Draft Choices; Patriots Receive Four Picks

Mar 10, 2020 at 05:18 PM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL

NOTE: The New England Patriots were awarded four compensatory draft choices in the 2020 NFL Draft. New England receives two third-round picks (selections 98 and 100) and two sixth-round picks (selections 212 and 213).

A total of 32 compensatory choices in the 2020 NFL Draft have been awarded to 15 teams, the NFL announced today.

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents ("CFA") than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

The compensatory picks will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement limits the number of compensatory selections to the number of clubs then in the League (32). This year, one club, the New York Giants, qualified for a compensatory selection under the net loss formula but will not receive that pick because the final numerical value of the CFA who was lost ranked 33rd among the final numerical value of all compensatory selections. The New York Giants will receive compensatory selections for other CFAs lost whose final numerical values ranked within the top 32.

The following 2020 compensatory draft picks have been determined by the NFL Management Council for the 2020 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 23-25 in Las Vegas:

Round - Choice/Overall Selection - Team

3 33-97 Houston

3 34-98 New England

3 35-99 New York Giants

3 36-100 New England

3 37-101 Seattle

3 38-102 Pittsburgh

3 39-103 Philadelphia

3 40-104 Los Angeles Rams

3 41-105 Minnesota

3 42-106 Baltimore

4 33-139 Tampa Bay

4 34-140 Chicago

4 35-141 Miami

4 36-142 Washington

4 37-143 Baltimore

4 38-144 Seattle

4 39-145 Philadelphia

4 40-146 Philadelphia

5 33-178 Denver

5 34-179 Dallas

6 33-212 New England

6 34-213 New England

6 35-214 Seattle

7 33-247 New York Giants

7 34-248 Houston

7 35-249 Minnesota

7 36-250 Houston

7 37-251 Miami

7 38-252 Denver

7 39-253 Minnesota

7 40-254 Denver

7 41-255 New York Giants

COMPENSATORY PICKS AWARDED BY TEAM

New England: 4

Denver: 3

Houston: 3

Minnesota: 3

New York Giants: 3

Philadelphia: 3

Seattle: 3

Baltimore: 2

Miami: 2

Chicago: 1

Dallas: 1

Los Angeles Rams: 1

Pittsburgh: 1

Tampa Bay: 1

Washington: 1

TOTAL: 32

