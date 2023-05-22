Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu May 18 - 03:30 PM | Tue May 23 - 11:55 AM

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

Newcomers Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff Discuss What They'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Line

Bolden brings HBCU pedigree to Patriots

Breaking down the 2023 Patriots Schedule with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

Sixth-round pick Boutte worthy of some buzz

Chris Board a special fit for Patriots

Analysis: Which Patriots Undrafted Rookie Has the Best Chance to Extend UDFA Streak to 20-Straight Seasons?

Gesicki comes full circle with Patriots

Patriots Mailbag: Taking stock of the Patriots roster before OTAs

Don't mistake Keion White's maturity for a lack of passion

Newcomer James Robinson 'Felt Like it Was the Right Move' to Join the Patriots This Offseason

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Behind-The-Scenes: 2023 Patriots Schedule Release Video Shoot

5 Key Takeaways from Patriots 2023 Schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

Davon Godchaux Press Conference 5/11: "Being here in the offseason program is a huge step"

Robert Kraft wakes up with 'GMFB' and reacts to Patriots playing Colts in Frankfurt in '23 season

NFL Announces League-Wide Expansion of Initiative to Increase Diversity in Sports Medicine

Joint program with NFL Physicians Society and Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society more than doubles to pair diverse students from 19 medical schools with clubs across the league.

May 22, 2023 at 01:01 PM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL
nfl-shield-wm-jm
Photo by Jim Mahoney

MINNEAPOLIS (May 22, 2023) – The NFL, together with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS), today announced the league-wide expansion of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, providing medical students with the opportunity to complete a clinical rotation with NFL club medical staff. Now in its second year, the initiative aims to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in pursuing careers in sports medicine to help make a positive impact in the medical field and, over time, help to diversify NFL club medical staff.

Medical students interested in primary care sports medicine and orthopedic surgery have been selected to complete one-month clinical rotations with NFL clubs, presenting a unique opportunity to learn from and work directly with club medical staff as they deliver world-class care to players across the league. Last year's inaugural class was comprised of 14 students from the four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) medical schools who completed rotations across eight NFL clubs. The 2023 program expands to match diverse students from 19 medical schools with NFL clubs across the league.

Diverse medical students in-training, including those training to become sports medicine-focused physicians, are historically underrepresented. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, enrollment of diverse students is increasing. During the 2022-23 academic year, "the number of Black or African American matriculants increased by 9%," and "matriculants who are Hispanic, Latino, or of Spanish origin increased by 4%," while "American Indian or Alaska Native matriculants declined by 9%." The NFL's Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative is expanding to provide more students with an interest in sports medicine exposure and opportunities in the field.

"Working toward diverse representation across all roles in our league continues to be a top priority, and this program helps us make a tangible impact to grow and bolster a pipeline of diverse sports medicine professionals," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We know that diversity makes us stronger at every level, and we look forward to welcoming the 2023 class to our player care teams at clubs across the league."

The NFL, NFLPS and PFATS are committed to continuing their work to increase diversity in sports medicine in service of health equity and improved outcomes for athletes across the country.

"The NFLPS is honored to be a part of this critically important program. We are proud to expand this program to reach more diverse medical students across the nation. I know firsthand that the students who rotated with the 49ers last season were exceptional — and I learned so much from them. We look forward to another successful season," said Dr. Timothy McAdams, NFLPS President and Head Team Physician for the San Francisco 49ers.

"The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) is proud and honored to be an integral partner of this program. Having had a student rotation at my club, I know first-hand how important and critical a program like this is for the diverse medical student community. PFATS, and all of our members across the league, are excited to continue to foster this amazing program and reach more students with another successful season, " said Reggie Scott, PFATS Past President and Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance for the Los Angeles Rams.

The inaugural program for the 2022 season was comprised of students from the four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) medical schools – Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Howard University College of Medicine, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Meharry Medical College. This year, participating institutions also include: Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Georgetown University School of Medicine, Michigan State University School of Human Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Sidney Kimmel Medical College-Jefferson Medical, Stanford University Medical School, University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University of Kansas School of Medicine, University of Minnesota Medical School, University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville, McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, University of Washington School of Medicine, and Wake Forest School of Medicine.

"Participating in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative with the Los Angeles Rams was a once in a lifetime opportunity that provided me incredible insight into a career in sports medicine and mentorship that I believe will extend to the rest of my career," said Felipe Ocampo, 2022 Pipeline Initiative participant and Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science medical student.

"I am so grateful I had a once in lifetime opportunity to participate in this program. I learned something valuable from everyone on the medical team of physicians, athletic trainers, strength & conditioning coaches, psychologists, nutritionists," said Dr. Kayla Thomas, 2022 Pipeline Initiative participant and Howard University College of Medicine graduate. "I hope the NFL continues to incorporate more schools and teams to allow students to experience the intricacies of sports medicine."

As the program continues to grow, the league aims to further expand the pipeline initiative in the coming years to include additional disciplines, spanning additional roles in the NFL's player care "Team Behind the Team" including physician assistants, certified athletic trainers, physical therapists, occupational therapists, nutritionists and behavioral health clinicians.

The Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative is part of the league's broader commitment to ensure that staff and leaders in the league office and at NFL clubs reflect the racial and gender makeup of America. Among NFL club medical staffs, the initiative builds on existing efforts to recruit and hire diverse medical staff when positions become available across all roles, and to increase diversity across NFL medical committees.

Related Content

news

Patriots Release OL Yodny Cajuste

The Patriots announced that they have released OL Yodny Cajuste.

news

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

New England Patriots to be Represented by DeMarcus Covington at the NFL Coach Accelerator Program in Minneapolis

In continuation of the NFL's commitment to promoting greater diversity across the NFL, the League announced plans today to host a Coach Accelerator on May 21-23 at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

news

New England Patriots Foundation and New England Revolution Foundation Announce $1 Million Foster Care Initiative

Through the New England Patriots Foundation and the New England Revolution Foundation, Robert Kraft and the Kraft family announced a commitment of $1 million in grant funding for six foster care organizations across New England to celebrate Foster Care Awareness Month this month.

news

Patriots sign eight of their 12 2023 draft picks and sign three rookie free agents

Patriots announced today that they have signed eight of their 12 2023 draft picks and three rookie free agents.

news

Patriots release WR Lynn Bowden Jr.

The Patriots announced that they have released wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.

news

Patriots to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12, 2023

The New England Patriots today announced that they will play their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on November 12, 2023, against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Patriots Re-Sign DB Tae Hayes

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed DB Tae Hayes.

news

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

news

Patriots sign restricted free agent CB Myles Bryant

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed restricted free agent CB Myles Bryant.

news

Patriots Announce 2023 Hall of Fame Finalists

A 23-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Bill Parcells and Mike Vrabel as the 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until May 2 to vote for the finalist most deserving of Patriots Hall of Fame induction.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Announces League-Wide Expansion of Initiative to Increase Diversity in Sports Medicine

Newcomers Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff Discuss What They'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Line

Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent DL Justus Tavai

Bolden brings HBCU pedigree to Patriots

Patriots Release OL Yodny Cajuste

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Players Offer Their Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

In honor of Taylor Swift playing three nights at Gillette Stadium Patriots players chimed in with their favorite Taylor Swift songs.

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Patriots.com writers Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar share their thoughts on the New England Patriots current roster. Mike and Evan highlight Tyquan Thornton's ability as a vertical threat and how he will fit within new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's offense as well as Demario Douglas' potential kick return or gadget player role. Mike and Evan break down 2023 sixth round draft pick, Kayshon Boutte's yards after catch ability and his similar fit to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne. Christian Gonzalez and Jalen Mills' versatility are also highlighted as potential fits in the New England secondary.

Kraft Family Establishes Foster Care Initiative

Robert Kraft and the Kraft family establish a foster care initiative to provide $1M in support for foster care services.

Calvin Anderson Press Conference 5/18: "This was the right move for me"

Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson addresses the media at Gillette Stadium on May 18, 2023.

Josh Uche Press Conference 5/18: "Everything isn't going to happen in a day"

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media on May 18, 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising