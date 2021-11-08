NFL Announces Nominees For Salute to Service Award Presented By USAA

ARIZONA CARDINALS

TERESA MILLER (Director, Financial Planning & Analysis – Club Staff)

Teresa Miller, director for financial planning and analysis, represents the Cardinals' commitment to the military and veteran communities, in part by being a woman veteran of the U.S. Army who served in a war zone. She spent 10 months in Kuwait and Iraq as a truck driver, where Teresa was exposed to danger every day. She grew accustomed to sleeping on cots in tents with no air conditioning, with 40 other soldiers or sleeping on top of a fuel truck under the stars when out on missions. For most of Teresa's tour, she had to hand wash clothes in buckets and shower in tents using water stored in bags under the hot desert sun all day, and as a restroom she had to either dig holes or sit on modified 5-gallon fuel cans. Below is how she supports the military today ensuring our Nation's heroes know they are loved and respected during their transition into civilian life. She coordinates game day experiences for veterans from MANA House in Phoenix (transitional housing/programs), writes letters, attends events, volunteers at events to raise money in support of veterans and veteran initiatives (specifically with Wounded Warrior Project Softball Team through Veterans Medical Leadership Council; MANA House & Bernie's Place through Catholic Charities). Teresa serves on the board of The Crossroads, Inc. (2018 to present) which serves anyone seeking recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

ATLANTA FALCONS

ARTHUR BLANK (Owner)

Honor. Empower. Connect – the core values of NFL's Salute to Service initiative also applies to nationally recognized business legend, philanthropist and Atlanta Falcons owner, Arthur M. Blank, who is committed to serving America's heroes. Arthur started his family foundation in 1995. After 25+ years and more than $800 million in giving as of July 2021, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has committed to significantly accelerating the impact of its philanthropy over the next 10+ years. Since 2008, the foundation has committed more than $28 million in grants to nonprofits supporting the military and veterans. The foundation also guides seven associate-led giving committees operating across the Blank Family of Businesses, one of which has a focus on supporting veterans and their families. The Overwatch Fund is a group of associates from across the Blank Family of Businesses who are U.S. military veterans or have strong personal connections to military service including family of service members. To date, the committee has committed more than $2 million in grants. Since purchasing West Creek Ranch in 2017, Arthur has transformed the property in Paradise Valley, Montana, into a no-cost, five-star venue for nonprofit partners, to focus on relationships and pursue innovative solutions. In this 2021 season, nonprofit partners like the Boulder Crest Foundation: Warrior PATHH (Progressive Alternative Training for Healing Heroes), Mission 85 and TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), have come together at West Creek. Arthur also believes in the power of partnership and connection to grow and scale ideas. In February 2021, Arthur joined his Home Depot co-founder, Bernie Marcus, and actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise to launch the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network. This cognitive health and mental wellness network provides transformative care to veterans and first responders experiencing post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries and substance abuse. Between its 20 centers nationwide, The Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network will treat nearly 10,000 veterans a year. Perhaps Arthur's most influential and visible businesses – the Atlanta Falcons – brings immeasurable national attention to our military. Since 2012, the Falcons have initiated more than 150 engagements to help our troops, veterans, and their families. In recognition of these types of commitments to military, Arthur was named to a two-year term as Honorary Commander of the Georgia National Guard from 2017-2019. In 2019, Arthur joined Falcons players, coaches, and staff on a two-day trip to the United States Military Academy at West Point where he led engagements on leadership and service with cadets, academy leaders and the Army football team. Veterans serve as key leaders in the Blank Family of Businesses. Arthur believes that hiring veterans not only creates a culture of appreciation, but it also enables action to support military that matters.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

JARRET JOHNSON (NFL Legend)

As an active player, and certainly since his retirement from the NFL in 2015, Ravens Legend, Jarret Johnson has demonstrated a constant commitment to honoring military men, women and their families. With the goal to employ veterans, Johnson recently partnered with a service-disabled Air Force veteran to start a Black Rifle Coffee franchise in Niceville, Florida. The franchise employs over 40 veterans, active-duty servicemen and women, veteran spouses and children of military members from all around the world. Johnson is an annual sponsor of SOF Missions, a 501c(3) non-profit that provides care to veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) with the goal of ending veteran suicide. He organized, sponsored and participated in "The Murph Crossfit Exercise" on Memorial Day 2021. The workout consisted of a 1-mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups and 300 air squats, followed by another 1-mile run, all while wearing a 25lbs weighted vest. The event had over 300 participants and raised nearly $15,000 for the EOD Warrior Foundation and Pipe Hitter Foundation. This event, originally started in Johnson's backyard, has grown into a large community-wide activation. Recently, he also welcomed other former NFL players including Phillip Rivers, Nick Hardwick, Jeremy Clary, Haloti Ngata, Marshall Yanda and Brian Madison to participate in the event. The players spoke with special operations members about the transition from the service, which poses similar challenges for NFL players as they leave the sport. Johnson regularly provides leadership development and positive motivation to the Army's 7th Special Forces Group (SFG) through various speaking engagements, basic range shooting events, fishing trips, veteran family cookouts and frequent participation in grueling physical workouts with Special Forces A-teams. In May, he completed the 2nd Annual 7th SFG Savage Loop ultramarathon, a 43-mile run around the Bay in the Niceville-Destin-Fort Walton Beach area of Florida. Johnson has also invited several former NFL players to attend and speak to senior Special Forces members at a leadership retreat hosted by the Army's 6th Ranger Training Battalion at Camp Rudder, Florida.

BUFFALO BILLS

SEAN MCDERMOTT (Head Coach)

Throughout Head Coach Sean McDermott's tenure with the Buffalo Bills, he has always valued community engagement while methodically transforming the culture of the franchise. A pillar of his outreach has been to support our military. Often Coach McDermott can be found sporting a Bills camouflage hat to show appreciation for the military, especially the many friends and family who have served, including a close friend from college, Colonel Tim Brady of the United States Marine Corps. As quoted in a recent William & Mary College (their alma mater) magazine, McDermott stated of his former classmate "I'm proud to say he's serving our country. The military doesn't always get the credit it deserves." Coach McDermott has been an avid supporter of the Buffalo Bills Salute to Service outreach by bolstering all team events created to honor active servicemembers, military families, and veterans. In 2019, Coach McDermott welcomed a group of World War II veterans through Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight to a practice and surprised the men with the news that they would be honored during a ceremony at a Bills game the following day. For several years, McDermott would greet military members at the team's annual Military Appreciation Day at Buffalo Bills Training Camp, as well as at the Bills Salute to Service gameday each November. In 2021, McDermott was hands-on in honoring our military by joining a flight with The Blue Angels alongside members of the United States Navy. His flight enriched him with perspective on the many skills and talents military members possess to serve our country. Additionally, two members of Coach McDermott's coaching staff—wide receivers coach, Chad Hall, and special teams assistant, Matt Smiley—are military veterans.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

