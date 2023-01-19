NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The Chiefs and Patriots are part of the NFL's International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) program, which sees teams secure international marketing rights in countries beyond the US, with both sides having been awarded rights in Germany.

Five teams in total are set to play in the NFL 2023 International Games. In addition to the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots games in Germany, The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars will each play international games in the UK during the 2023 regular season.

London's Tottenham Hotspur stadium will once again host two international games, with the Bills and Titans heading to the capital. The Jaguars will return to their home away from home, Wembley Stadium, as part of their multi-year commitment to playing in the UK.

This will be the second trip to London for both Buffalo and Tennessee, with the Bills having played there in 2015 and the Titans in 2018. The Jacksonville Jaguars, also an NFL IHMA club with marketing rights in the UK, will play their landmark 10th game in London this year.

The two German games follow a successful first international game in Munich last year, which saw a sell-out crowd at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, significant fan demand for tickets, and record-breaking TV viewership of the game (Seattle Seahawks played Tampa Bay Buccaneers) as fandom continues to grow for the League across the world.

Details of the dates, matchups and kickoff times will be confirmed later in the year when the full 2023 schedule is announced. Fans can register their interest in purchasing tickets by visiting here

"Growing the league and our sport internationally is a major strategic priority for the NFL, and we are excited to again be playing five games outside of the United States in 2023," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International. "We know how important live regular season games are to our passionate global fans and we thank our clubs for their strong, long-term commitment to this important initiative. Interest in our game globally is at an all-time high, and we look forward to returning to the UK and Germany in 2023 with some of the most iconic clubs and stars in the NFL."

Dr Alexander Steinforth, GM NFL Germany, added: "To have two NFL International Games in Germany in 2023 is fantastic news for both the fans and the League, following the great success of the inaugural game in Munich last year. The Chiefs and the Patriots are both iconic teams in the NFL with some of the most exciting athletes in the game, and we can't wait to welcome them to Germany later this year.

"Germany is an important market for the NFL, with a significant fan base, and we look forward to growing the sport at every level here in the future."

"We could not be more excited to participate in a Germany game and introduce more of the world to Chiefs Kingdom this fall," said Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. "Our team and our fans have had incredible experiences in London and Mexico City as part of the International Series in the past, and we look forward to helping the NFL in its effort to continue growing the game in Germany."

"We are thrilled to be selected to play in Germany this year," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "We are undefeated in our three previous international games, thanks in part to the outstanding support from our fans. We know that some of our most passionate fans reside in Germany, and we look forward to finally playing a game there. We know the fans will create an amazing atmosphere. We are sure it will be a memorable experience and one of the highlights of the 2023 season."

There will be no international game in Mexico in 2023 due to renovations taking place in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. O'Reilly added: "Mexico plays a critical role in the NFL's international growth strategy, with its passionate and growing fan base. We remain committed to year-round engagement with our amazing Mexican fans and look forward to future games in Mexico."

With the expansion of the NFL schedule in 2021, up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams are eligible for a ninth regular-season home game are now designated to play a neutral-site international game each year.

Designated teams for 2023 International Games:

Kansas City Chiefs

Location: Germany

New England Patriots

Location: Germany

Buffalo Bills

Location: UK, London

UK, London Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tennessee Titans

Location: UK, London

UK, London Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Regular season home game in UK for 2023:

Jacksonville Jaguars

Location: United Kingdom (London)

United Kingdom (London) Venue: Wembley Stadium