NFL expects full 2020 regular season 

After announcing that NFL teams had approved a playoff expansion to 14 teams, NFL executive vice president Jeff Pash confirmed that the league is moving forward with the 2020 season as planned on a conference call with reporters. "All of our focus has been on a normal, traditional season, playing on time, playing in front of fans, in our regular stadiums," said Pash.

The league did discuss possible "virtual offseason programs" as a contingency plan should teams be limited with what their in-person programs are able to accomplish, but otherwise the expectation at this point is still that the 2020 season will go off as planned, including its slate of international games.

Also discussed were the television rights for the two additional playoff games, an extension of the broadcasting deal with Amazon through 2022, as well as the of tracking of injuries during the offseason and preseason to help with prevention.