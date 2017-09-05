NFL Kickoff Concert details

A special celebration with legends from New England Patriots championship teams, including RODNEY HARRISON and WILLIE MCGINEST, and the VINCE LOMBARDI TROPHY will be held at Christopher Columbus Park in Boston on Thursday, September 7 at 12:00 PM ET. The free event, a part of 2017 NFL Kickoff driven by Hyundai, will feature a live musical performance by Grammy Award-winning artist MIGUEL. Attendees will also have the chance to win tickets to the Kickoff game later that night at Gillette Stadium by registering at NFL.com/FanMobilePass and checking in at the park.

This marks the culmination of RANDOM ACTS OF KICKOFF, a series of fan experiences created by all 32 clubs – from events honoring members of the military, to surprise player and celebrity appearances, to merchandise and game ticket giveaways – to share in the excitement and anticipation of the new season. Fans may view team activations at NFL.com/Kickoff or by following #KICKOFF2017 and #RANDOMACTSOFKICKOFF on social media.

Gates open at 10:30 AM ET and access to the general public is on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans may enter the concert site at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Richmond Street. No tickets are required. Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation and arrive early to enjoy activities and avoid any traffic or parking delays.

A livestream of the festivities and concert will be available on NFL.com, NFL Mobile, and NFL YouTube. At 11:00 AM ET, prior to start time, a viewing of "America's Game: 2016 New England Patriots," which chronicles the New England Patriots championship season, will be shown to guests at Christopher Columbus Park.