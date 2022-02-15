NFL/LISC Grassroots Program and the New England Patriots Grant $250,000 to Install New Artificial Turf Field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan, MA

Official website of the New England Patriots

Feb 15, 2022 at 03:50 AM
by NFL & New England Patriots

(Feb. 15, 2022) – Brooke Charter Schools has been granted $250,000 by the New England Patriots through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program to install a new artificial turf field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan.

The grant from the Patriots, the NFL Foundation, and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) is part of $6 million in field refurbishment awards allocated this year. The field will serve about 1,200 students and flag football players.

The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program – a partnership between the NFL Foundation and LISC, the nation's leading community development support organization – has supported the construction or renovation of 416 football fields nationwide since 1998. During that time, the NFL Foundation has granted nearly $58 million to revitalize playing fields in underserved neighborhoods. Fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards, goal posts and turf. Grassroots grants are issued once established funding thresholds are reached for each project.

"We are committed to providing opportunities for youth to grow and succeed, whether that be on the field or in the classroom," said Robert Kraft, Patriots Chairman and CEO. "We are excited to once again partner with LISC and the NFL Foundation to turn the dream of a new football field into a reality. This new athletic field will play an instrumental role in the lives of Boston youth for years to come."

"We are honored to play a role in bringing a state-of-the-art field to Brooke Charter School students and the Mattapan community," said Andre Tippett, Patriots, College and Pro Football Hall of Famer and Patriots Executive Director of Community Affairs. "Athletics teach critical life and social skills, including dedication, leadership and teamwork. With this new field, youth will be able to hone in on these essential skills while making memories that will last a lifetime."

LISC identifies local, nonprofit, community-based agencies that have an interest in building or refurbishing football fields in schools and neighborhood parks. Through the program, local agencies are provided with the necessary financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of fields in their communities. The agencies oversee the construction, maintenance and programming of the fields.

"Brooke Charter Schools is grateful to LISC, the NFL, and the New England Patriots for their tremendous investment in our new flag football field in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood," said Jon Clark, Co-Director and Co-Founder, Brooke Charter Schools. "This field is a huge asset to our community and will help ensure that our students and neighbors have access to the outdoor recreation space we all need, especially at this challenging time."

"We are honored and proud to continue our investment partnerships with the NFL Foundation and the New England Patriots," said Karen Kelleher, Executive Director of LISC Boston. "These new grant funds for Brooke Charter School will further develop their campus and support additional athletic activity by providing the students with access to a high-quality field. Additionally, given the school's commitment to making its facilities available to its neighbors during non-school hours, we are also excited that this investment will have the positive impact of providing more athletic, health, and recreation options for the wider community."

About the NFL Foundation

The National Football League Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org

About LISC

LISC is one the country's largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. We work with residents and partners to close systemic gaps in health, wealth and opportunity and advance racial equity so that people and local economies can thrive. Since our founding, LISC has invested $24 billion to create more than 436,320 affordable homes and apartments, develop 74.4 million square feet of retail, community and educational space. For more, visit www.lisc.org.

About the New England Patriots Foundation

Robert Kraft established the New England Patriots Foundation in 1994 as a way to give back to the communities the Patriots call home. The mission of the foundation is to aid individuals and families that are often marginalized in today's society. Through the implementation of year-round programming and support of philanthropic agencies, the foundation is building stronger communities throughout New England. For more information about the New England Patriots Foundation, visit www.patriots.com/community.

