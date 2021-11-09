NFL Notes: Pats playoff picture coming into focus

I continue to watch the Ravens and see a lot of flaws but somehow John Harbaugh's team is 6-2 atop the tough AFC North. Baltimore rallied from 24-10 down to take a 31-24 lead, only to watch the Vikings tie it late with a touchdown. Then in overtime the Ravens appeared poised to end it on the first possession, but Minnesota's Anthony Barr made one of the best defensive plays of the season, tipping a Lamar Jackson pass and somehow managing to intercept it near midfield. The Ravens could have folded at that point but instead forced a three-and-out, regained possession at their own 10 and quickly marched to the game-winning field goal. It's the type of resilience the team has shown all year. … Cleveland and Baker Mayfield sure look like they missed Odell Beckham on Sunday. After sputtering throughout a dismal 15-10 home loss to Pittsburgh in Week 8, the Browns demolished the Bengals in Cincinnati, 41-16, using defense and big plays to get the job done. Cornerback Denzel Ward finally looks healthy and is playing at an All-Pro level in the Browns secondary. Should be a good one at Gillette on Sunday. … Tua Tagovailoa needed a strong second half to prove to the Dolphins that he was the man going forward. A broken finger and other injuries kept him on the sideline in Sunday's win over Houston, however, and Miami will no doubt resume its pursuit of Deshaun Watson in the offseason. Tagovailoa shows some promise at times but can't stay healthy and as a result doesn't use his athleticism enough to be a true dual-threat quarterback. … Chargers coach Brandon Staley was back at it on Sunday, rolling the dice on fourth down in a tie game. Facing a fourth-and-1 from the Eagles 28 with 1:45 left in a 24-24 tie, Staley opted to go for it rather than kick a potential go-ahead field goal. Staley wanted to move the chains and ultimately melt the clock before attempting the game-winning kick, and Justin Herbert allowed him to do so by converting the QB sneak. Risky move as a stop likely would have led to a regulation loss, but the aggressiveness was rewarded.