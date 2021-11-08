Patriots Midseason-(ish) Awards

Official website of the New England Patriots

Paul Perillo

Photo by David Silverman

The NFL's decision to add a 17th game to the schedule has changed the landscape of many aspects of the season, the least important of which is the ability to identify the midway point. It's this time of year when we like to take a step back to identify what went right and where the problems are as teams embark on the second half of their seasons.

The Patriots sit at 5-4 but still have eight games remaining. So, while we are officially slightly beyond the halfway mark, this is a great time to take stock of how things have gone thus far.

Here's a look at the best of the first half (more or less):

MVP

Matt Judon

20211003_PDC_Judon_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

The Patriots highest-priced free agent ticket has paid dividends thus far. Judon has been the team's best player in virtually every game and he leads the Patriots and is tied for second in the league with 9 sacks, and his constant pressure (16 quarterback hits) has allowed the secondary to clamp down on opposing passing games.

Offensive Player

Damien Harris

2021118_PDC_Harris_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

The Patriots have relied on the running game most weeks and Harris has led the way. He topped the 100-yard mark three times and leads the team with 547 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. When the Patriots have needed the tough yards, Harris has generally gotten them.

Defensive Player

Matt Judon

20211013_PDC_Judon_adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Judon's impact has been felt all over the defense, whether it's been setting the edge against the run, providing pressure as we mentioned or showing leadership on and off the field.

Rookie

Mac Jones

20211026_PDC_Mac_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

This was a tough call between Jones and his college teammate, second-round pick Christian Barmore. Barmore has been immense of late but Jones has been a steady presence all season long. He's been remarkably consistent at the game's most difficult position and he's earned the respect of his teammates.

Most Important Player

Nick Folk

2021118_PDC_Folk_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

To call Folk the MVP would be a bit of a stretch, but no one has been more important to the team's success. He's 21-for-23 on field goals, and a couple of other misses at the wrong time would have jeopardized wins over Houston and L.A.

Offensive Play

Harris TD run at Jets

Harris grounded more Jets than COVID, breaking at least seven tackles on his scintillating 26-yard touchdown run in Week 2.

Defensive Play

Jamie Collins' pick at Carolina

Standing about 5 yards in front of Sam Darnold, Collins once again showed his immense athleticism by leaping in the air to intercept a pass deep in Panthers territory.

Trick Play

Kendrick Bourne's TD pass to Nelson Agholor

Josh McDaniels has broken out his share of tricks this season, none better than when Jones flipped one out to Bourne, who then found Agholor all alone behind the Jets secondary for the first touchdown in the Week 7 blowout.

Best Moment

Goal-line stand vs. Dallas

The Patriots defense struggled at times against the Cowboys but they stopped Dallas four times from the one, culminating with a brilliant play by Ja'Whaun Bentley to punch the ball away from Dak Prescott on fourth down.

Best Drive

Late FG drive to clinch win against the Chargers

2021118_PDC_Folk_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

The Patriots were clinging to a 24-17 lead and took over with 9:15 to go. Fourteen plays, 10 runs and seven minutes later, Nick Folk sealed the win with a 30-yard field goal.

Best/Worst Homecoming

Brady and the Bucs

2021118_Brady_Adler

Brady's return sparked some wonderful memories pregame and the game lived up to the hype. Unfortunately for the Patriots, they fell just short in a 19-17 loss.

Game Observations: Patriots stay grounded in victory

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 9 road win over the Carolina Panthers.
Inactive Analysis: With Harry out, Wilkerson gets a chance 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 9 against the Panthers.
Fresh off DPOW award, Phillips ready for next challenge

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips is thankful for being recognized as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, but says he's now focused on his team's next opponent, the Carolina Panthers.
NFL Notes: Pats working into the mix

Consecutive wins have put the Patriots at .500 and in the mix in the bunched-up AFC.
Patriots Mailbag: Can some unproven Patriots quell roster concerns?

Answering Patriots fans' questions about what additions could help the team, which young players can emerge and Mac Jones' development.
5 Trade ideas that could make sense for Pats

With the trade deadline approaching, here are some acquisitions that could potentially help the Patriots.
Game Observations: Patriots unplug Chargers in L.A. 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 8 win over the L.A. Chargers.
Inactive Analysis: Hightower back in the lineup

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 8 against the Chargers.
Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

Once thought too small for big-time college programs, Myles Bryant is proving he belongs in the National Football League.
NFL Notes: Jones looks like the better option

The play of Mac Jones has made losing out on a potential trade of Jimmy Garoppolo a fortunate turn of events.
Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Jets win and beyond 

In this week's mailbag, we're examining what the big win over New York means for the Patriots in both the short and long term, plus a few other random questions from fans.
Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Panthers

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 24-6 week 9 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Watch Bill Belichick's speech to the players, find out who received game balls and Matthew Slater breaks down the team in the locker room huddle.

Bill Belichick 11/8: "We hung in there and battled"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November 8, 2021

What Went Right: Patriots stay undefeated on the road

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 24-6 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 24-6 win in Carolina

Patriots players Mac Jones, Jamie Collins, David Andrews and others address the media following the week 9 victory against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Bill Belichick 11/7: "Another good effort from our team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Matthew Judon 11/7: "It's one week at a time"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
