Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Nov 08 | 08:55 AM - 03:00 PM

Game Observations: Patriots stay grounded in victory

5 Keys from the Patriots' 24-6 win over Panthers

What Went Right: Patriots stay undefeated on the road

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 24-6 win in Carolina

Game Notes: J.C. Jackson returns interception 88-yards for a touchdown

Bill Belichick 11/7: "Another good effort from our team"

Full Patriots vs. Panthers highlights: NFL Week 9

Mac Jones 11/7: "The defense played lights out"

Can't-Miss Play: J.C. Jackson goes 88 YARDS for pick-six TD

J.C. Jackson reads Darnold like a book for Patriots' third INT

Can't-Miss Play: Jamie Collins has magnetic attraction to football on INT at LOS

Mac Jones fires laser to Hunter Henry for tight window TD

Rhamondre Stevenson's stiff-arm is ridiculously powerful on 13-yard run

Damien Harris rushes for a 3-yard touchdown vs. Carolina Panthers

Rhamondre Stevenson with a spectacular catch and run for a 41-yard gain

Notebook: Bolden always up to the challenge

NFL Week 9: Patriots - Panthers Injury Report

Notebook: Two Patriots make PFF midseason All-Rookie team

Fresh off DPOW award, Phillips ready for next challenge

McCourty enjoys paying his experience forward

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Panthers presented by CarMax

Nov 08, 2021 at 10:04 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Top5Photos-16x9

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers presented by CarMax.

#5: Bolden boulders through

2021118_PDC_Bolden_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

#4: Collins picks Darnold's pocket

2021118_PDC_Collins_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#3: Red Sleeves > Darnold

2021118_PDC_Judon_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#2: That pick-6️ feeling 😁

2021118_PDC_Jackson_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#1: Stuffed by Stevenson 💪

2021118_PDC_Stevenson_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

More photos from Week 9:

Photos: Patriots at Panthers Week 9

The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson (38) breaks through the Panthers defense
1 / 50

Rhamondre Stevenson (38) breaks through the Panthers defense

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones (10)
2 / 50

Mac Jones (10)

AP Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Gunner Olszewski (80) returns a kick against the Panthers
3 / 50

Gunner Olszewski (80) returns a kick against the Panthers

AP Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Rhamondre Stevenson runs past a Panthers defender
4 / 50

Rhamondre Stevenson runs past a Panthers defender

AP Photo by John Bazemore
Jonnu Smith (81)
5 / 50

Jonnu Smith (81)

Photo by David Silverman
PIC03994-watermarked
6 / 50
Photo by David Silverman
Damien Harris (37) runs against the Panthers
7 / 50

Damien Harris (37) runs against the Panthers

Photo by David Silverman
Davon Godchaux celebrates a tackle
8 / 50

Davon Godchaux celebrates a tackle

Photo by David Silverman
David Andrews prepares to snap the ball
9 / 50

David Andrews prepares to snap the ball

Photo by David Silverman
Justin Bethel downs a punt inside the Panthers 5-yard line
10 / 50

Justin Bethel downs a punt inside the Panthers 5-yard line

Photo by David Silverman
Gunner Olszewski dodges a tackle
11 / 50

Gunner Olszewski dodges a tackle

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones (10)
12 / 50

Mac Jones (10)

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones (10) under center
13 / 50

Mac Jones (10) under center

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brandon Bolden (25) breaks a tackle
14 / 50

Brandon Bolden (25) breaks a tackle

Photo by David Silverman
Hunter Henry (85) brings in a catch
15 / 50

Hunter Henry (85) brings in a catch

Photo by David Silverman
Hunter Henry celebrates a big gain
16 / 50

Hunter Henry celebrates a big gain

Photo by David Silverman
Matt Judon (left) celebrates with Kyle Van Noy (right)
17 / 50

Matt Judon (left) celebrates with Kyle Van Noy (right)

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones throws a pass
18 / 50

Mac Jones throws a pass

Photo by David Silverman
Hunter Henry celebrates a big play
19 / 50

Hunter Henry celebrates a big play

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rhamondre Stevenson cuts up the field during his 41-yard catch and run
20 / 50

Rhamondre Stevenson cuts up the field during his 41-yard catch and run

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor
21 / 50

Nelson Agholor

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Dont'a Hightower
22 / 50

Dont'a Hightower

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy celebrate a defensive stop
23 / 50

Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy celebrate a defensive stop

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Gunner Olszewski cuts up field on a kick return
24 / 50

Gunner Olszewski cuts up field on a kick return

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Hunter Henry brings in a catch
25 / 50

Hunter Henry brings in a catch

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rhamondre Stevenson runs against the Carolina Panthers
26 / 50

Rhamondre Stevenson runs against the Carolina Panthers

AP Photo by Jacob Kupferman
Damien Harris celebrates his TD
27 / 50

Damien Harris celebrates his TD

Photo by David Silverman
Rhamondre Stevenson stiff arms a Panthers defender
28 / 50

Rhamondre Stevenson stiff arms a Panthers defender

Photo by David Silverman
Rhamondre Stevenson shoves away a Panthers defender
29 / 50

Rhamondre Stevenson shoves away a Panthers defender

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rhamondre Stevenson
30 / 50

Rhamondre Stevenson

Photo by David Silverman
Rhamondre Stevenson marches down the field
31 / 50

Rhamondre Stevenson marches down the field

Photo by David Silverman
Davon Godchaux celebrates a big stop
32 / 50

Davon Godchaux celebrates a big stop

Photo by Eric J. Adler
LB Kyle Van Noy
33 / 50

LB Kyle Van Noy

Photo by Eric J. Adler
LB Dont'a Hightower prior to the snap
34 / 50

LB Dont'a Hightower prior to the snap

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Hunter Henry celebrates after scoring against the Carolina Panthers
35 / 50

Hunter Henry celebrates after scoring against the Carolina Panthers

AP Photo by John Bazemore
Jakobi Meyers runs up the field
36 / 50

Jakobi Meyers runs up the field

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brandon Bolden breaks several Panthers attempts at tackles
37 / 50

Brandon Bolden breaks several Panthers attempts at tackles

Photo by David Silverman
Hunter Henry celebrates his TD
38 / 50

Hunter Henry celebrates his TD

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones throws it deep
39 / 50

Mac Jones throws it deep

Photo by David Silverman
Damien Harris runs up the field
40 / 50

Damien Harris runs up the field

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.C. Jackson runs back an interception for an 88-yard pick-six while DB Adrian Phillips celebrates in the background
41 / 50

J.C. Jackson runs back an interception for an 88-yard pick-six while DB Adrian Phillips celebrates in the background

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.C. Jackson runs back an interception for an 88-yard pick-six
42 / 50

J.C. Jackson runs back an interception for an 88-yard pick-six

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.C. Jackson celebrates his 88-yard pick-six
43 / 50

J.C. Jackson celebrates his 88-yard pick-six

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Myles Bryant and Jalen Mills celebrate a pass breakup
44 / 50

Myles Bryant and Jalen Mills celebrate a pass breakup

Photo by David Silverman
Jamie Collins Sr. makes an interception
45 / 50

Jamie Collins Sr. makes an interception

Photo by David Silverman
Jamie Collins Sr. makes an interception
46 / 50

Jamie Collins Sr. makes an interception

Photo by David Silverman
J.C. Jackson runs into the end zone on his pick-sick
47 / 50

J.C. Jackson runs into the end zone on his pick-sick

Photo by David Silverman
Jamie Collins Sr. celebrates his interception with his teammates
48 / 50

Jamie Collins Sr. celebrates his interception with his teammates

Photo by David Silverman
The defense celebrates Jamie Collins Sr. interception
49 / 50

The defense celebrates Jamie Collins Sr. interception

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.C. Jackson makes his second INT of the day
50 / 50

J.C. Jackson makes his second INT of the day

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Pregame Week 9: Inside the Patriots Locker Room and Player Arrivals presented by Gillette

Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Justin Bethel
1 / 42

Justin Bethel

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Shaq Mason
2 / 42

Shaq Mason

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Damien Harris
3 / 42

Damien Harris

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Hunter Henry
4 / 42

Hunter Henry

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Jalen Mills
5 / 42

Jalen Mills

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
Davon Godchaux
6 / 42

Davon Godchaux

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Kristian Wilkerson
7 / 42

Kristian Wilkerson

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Gunner Olszewski
8 / 42

Gunner Olszewski

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
Mac Jones
9 / 42

Mac Jones

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
Nelson Agholor
10 / 42

Nelson Agholor

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Joejuan Williams
11 / 42

Joejuan Williams

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
Jakob Johnson
12 / 42

Jakob Johnson

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Jake Bailey
13 / 42

Jake Bailey

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
David Andrews
14 / 42

David Andrews

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Nick Folk
15 / 42

Nick Folk

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Isaiah Wynn
16 / 42

Isaiah Wynn

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
Justin Herron
17 / 42

Justin Herron

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
Jakobi Meyers
18 / 42

Jakobi Meyers

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Josh Uche
19 / 42

Josh Uche

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Calvin Munson
20 / 42

Calvin Munson

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Dont'a Hightower
21 / 42

Dont'a Hightower

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Ja'Whaun Bentley
22 / 42

Ja'Whaun Bentley

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
Ted Karras
23 / 42

Ted Karras

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
Matthew Judon
24 / 42

Matthew Judon

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
Justin Bethel
25 / 42

Justin Bethel

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
Carl Davis
26 / 42

Carl Davis

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
Adrian Phillips
27 / 42

Adrian Phillips

Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
SMD09455-watermarked
28 / 42
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
SMD09447-watermarked
29 / 42
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
SMD09485-watermarked
30 / 42
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
SMD09495-watermarked
31 / 42
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
SMD09476-watermarked
32 / 42
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
SMD09462-watermarked
33 / 42
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
SMD09494-watermarked
34 / 42
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
SMD09489-watermarked
35 / 42
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
SMD09479-watermarked
36 / 42
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
SMD09483-watermarked
37 / 42
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
SMD09491-watermarked
38 / 42
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
SMD09452-watermarked
39 / 42
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
SMD09480-watermarked
40 / 42
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
SMD09466-watermarked
41 / 42
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
SMD09468-watermarked
42 / 42
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots/DSPics
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Chargers presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jets presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 7 game against the New York Jets presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cowboys presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Houston Texans presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Buccaneers presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Saints presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 2 game against the New York Jets presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Giants presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the New York Giants presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Eagles presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Preseason Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles presented by CarMax.
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Washington Football Team presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Preseason Week 1 game against the Washington Football Team presented by CarMax.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Panthers presented by CarMax

Game Observations: Patriots stay grounded in victory

5 Keys from the Patriots' 24-6 win over Panthers

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/7

Game Notes: J.C. Jackson returns interception 88-yards for a touchdown

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Panthers Week 9

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 11/8: "We hung in there and battled"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November 8, 2021

What Went Right: Patriots stay undefeated on the road

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 24-6 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 24-6 win in Carolina

Patriots players Mac Jones, Jamie Collins, David Andrews and others address the media following the week 9 victory against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Bill Belichick 11/7: "Another good effort from our team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Matthew Judon 11/7: "It's one week at a time"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Jamie Collins 11/7: "Doesn't matter how you start, it's how you finish"

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising