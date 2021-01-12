NFL Notes: Wild Card Edition

Aside from a gallant showing from fourth-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke, this one was rather anti-climactic. Tom Brady was his typical self, lighting up a Jack Del Rio defense like he did back in Del Rio's Jacksonville days. Heinicke made enough plays to keep Washington within striking distance, but the game was never in doubt, and the Rams upset win in Seattle means the warm-weather Bucs avoid a trip to the frozen tundra – at least for another week.

The postgame storyline was about Heinicke and how his performance will impact him. He was out of the league until December and only got on the field due to Dwayne Haskins' meltdown and Alex Smith's injury. He showed great mobility and timing on his throws, but his lack of arm strength was also apparent. At 6-1, 210 pounds, Heinicke will be hard-pressed to hold up to the rigors of an NFL pounding – he appeared to suffer a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter. He most definitely earned the right to be in someone's camp in 2021, but the hyperbole stemming from his performance was over the top. He does not have the look of a full-time starter and I doubt anyone will be opening their checkbooks to make that happen. That said, his performance under the circumstances was remarkable.