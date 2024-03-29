NFL Offseason Workout Program Dates Announced

NEW YORK — March 29, 2024 — Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players. The calendar for 2024 is below.

As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

New head coaches are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp. Any voluntary minicamp for veteran players must be conducted prior to the NFL Draft (April 25-27), but no earlier than week three of the club's offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities that the clubs may hold pursuant to Article 21. This year, eight clubs will hold voluntary veteran minicamps, as noted below.

Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2024 may begin on May 13. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. The dates of each club's post-draft rookie minicamps will be circulated at a later date.

For specific information and detailed offseason program rules, please see Articles 21 and 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, available on nflcommunications.com.

The NFL Offseason Workout Program calendar (dates are subject to change at the discretion of individual clubs): ​

​ARIZONA

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-22, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

ATLANTA

First Day: April 2

Voluntary Minicamp: April 22-24

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 13-14, May 16, May 20-21, May 23, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

BALTIMORE

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

BUFFALO

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

CAROLINA

First Day: April 8

Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-25

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

CHICAGO

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

CINCINNATI

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

CLEVELAND

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

DALLAS

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

DENVER

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

DETROIT

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31, June 10-12

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

GREEN BAY

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

HOUSTON

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

INDIANAPOLIS

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

JACKSONVILLE

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

KANSAS CITY

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-22, May 28-30, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

LAS VEGAS

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

L.A. CHARGERS

First Day: April 2

Voluntary Minicamp: April 22-24

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

L.A. RAMS

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

MIAMI

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

MINNESOTA

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

NEW ENGLAND

First Day: April 8

Voluntary Minicamp: April 23-24

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

NEW ORLEANS

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

N.Y. GIANTS

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

N.Y. JETS First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

PHILADELPHIA

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

PITTSBURGH

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

SAN FRANCISCO

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

SEATTLE

First Day: April 8

Voluntary Minicamp: April 22-24

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-4, June 6-7

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

TAMPA BAY

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 4-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

TENNESSEE

First Day: April 8

Voluntary Minicamp: April 22-24

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

WASHINGTON

First Day: April 2

Voluntary Minicamp: April 22-24

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 14-15, May 17, May 21-22, May 24, June 4-5, June 7