Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Dec 31 2023 - 05:52 PM | Tue Jan 02 2024 - 07:30 AM

NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills in Week 17

6 Keys from Patriots turnover-laden loss in Buffalo

Coach Bill Belichick 12/31: "Turnovers were a big story of the game"

Bailey Zappe 12/31: "We're not putting two halves together as an entire offense"

Game Notes: WR Jalen Reagor returns opening kickoff 98 yards for a TD

Patriots at Bills Full Highlights | NFL Week 17

Photos: Patriots vs. Bills Week 17

Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a 6-yard touchdown vs. Buffalo Bills

Zappe unloads deep ball to Jalen Reagor for 39 yards

Demario Douglas dodges defenders for 17-yard catch and run

Bailey Zappe steps up in pocket and finds Demario Douglas for 15-yard gain

Zappe tightropes sideline during 18-yard scramble

Zappe finds Tyquan Thorton for 14-yard pass down the sideline

Alex Austin picks off Josh Allen's deep ball for key INT

Kevin Harris weaves 48 yards through Bills' defense with tremendous burst

Zappe does it himself on 17-yard TD trot

DeVante Parker climbs the ladder to reel in 16-yard pass from Zappe

Kevin Harris bursts up the middle for 15-yard rush

Can't-Miss Play: 99-YARD TD! Reagor's opening kick return goes for house call

NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

The NFL has announced the NFL Week 18 game between the Patriots and the Jets will be played on Sunday, January 7th at 1 PM.

Dec 31, 2023 at 11:08 PM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL
IMG_0278

The NFL announced tonight that the New England Patriots Week 18 game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium will be played on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 PM. The game will be televised on FOX.

Related Content

news

Gillette Stadium Will Host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the First Time Ever This Saturday, Dec. 9

Important ticketholder information for America's Game at Gillette Stadium
news

Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

The Week 15 Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks game will move to Monday Night Football on ESPN while the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots matchup will be played at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, the NFL announced today. 
news

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

For the 16th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. All eight championship game will be streamed live on Patriots.com
news

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

The 32 player nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Pool Report: Nicki Jhabvala Interview with Referee Adrian Hill

PFWA Pool Reporter Nicki Jhabvala interviews Referee Adrian Hill.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.
news

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has issued the following statement on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting.
news

New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12

The New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023.
news

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Fans are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on TV38 in Boston and on www.patriots.com.
news

New England Patriots Announce Oliver Bierhoff as DACH Region Business Advisor

Bierhoff to aide with the organization's expansion as part of the National Football League's (NFL) Global Markets Program.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills in Week 17

6 Keys from Patriots turnover-laden loss in Buffalo

Game Notes: WR Jalen Reagor returns opening kickoff 98 yards for a TD

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Bills Week 17

Inactive Analysis: Kyle Dugger and Matthew Slater Active, Trent Brown and Hunter Henry Inactive for Patriots vs. Bills

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coach Bill Belichick 12/31: "Turnovers were a big story of the game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 12/31: "We're not putting two halves together as an entire offense"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Jalen Reagor 12/31: "The kickoff return was a testament to the guys blocking"

Patriots wide receiver Jalen Reagor addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

David Andrews 12/31: "It's hard to win when you turn the ball over four times"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 12/31: "We have great leaders on the team and that's what keeps us going"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Patriots at Bills Full Highlights | NFL Week 17

Watch full highlights from the New England Patriots NFL Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising