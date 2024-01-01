NFL Week 18 Update: Patriots - Jets Game to Be Played on Sunday, January 7 at 1 PM

The NFL announced tonight that the New England Patriots Week 18 game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium will be played on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 PM. The game will be televised on FOX.
Gillette Stadium Will Host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the First Time Ever This Saturday, Dec. 9
Important ticketholder information for America's Game at Gillette Stadium
Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide
Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII
NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM
The Week 15 Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks game will move to Monday Night Football on ESPN while the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots matchup will be played at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, the NFL announced today.
MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1
For the 16th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. All eight championship game will be streamed live on Patriots.com
32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews
The 32 player nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors before Super Bowl LVIII
Pool Report: Nicki Jhabvala Interview with Referee Adrian Hill
PFWA Pool Reporter Nicki Jhabvala interviews Referee Adrian Hill.
Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin
The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.
Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting
Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has issued the following statement on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting.
New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12
The New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023.
Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns
Fans are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on TV38 in Boston and on www.patriots.com.