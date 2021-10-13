NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

Official website of the New England Patriots

Oct 13, 2021 at 05:16 PM
The New England Patriots (2-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2021

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Damien Harris, Ribs
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder
DB Cody Davis, Knee
S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
OL Justin Herron, Abdomen
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

DALLAS COWBOYS (4-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Dorance Armstrong, Ankle
CB Trevon Diggs, Ankle
S Damontae Kazee, Hip

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
RB Ezekiel Elliott, Ribs
DE Randy Gregory, Knee
S Donavan Wilson, Groin

FULL AVAILABILITY
T Ty Nsekhe, Illness

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

