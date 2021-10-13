Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

Dak Prescott and the high-flying Cowboys passing attack will give the Patriots plenty to deal with on Sunday.

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Cowboys

Things haven't quite gone according to plan this season for the Patriots running game. Damien Harris was supposed to be the leader of a very deep stable of backs, each capable of making plays and being productive. But Harris has been inconsistent, fumbled twice and now is nursing a rib injury that forced him out of the win over Houston on Sunday. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled in his first game and didn't return for a month. He was active against the Texans but finished with 23 yards on 11 carries. James White is on injured reserve with a hip injury, and J.J. Taylor's fumble left him on the inactive list rather than in line to replace some of the production lost by White's absence. Not exactly a great way to go into a game against the Cowboys, who rank fifth in the league against the run, allowing just 79 yards per game. Part of that success is due to Dallas' offense, which has provided leads and prevented opponents from rushing. Opponents have averaged 4.2 yards per rush, however, which puts the Cowboys in the middle of the pack at 15th. The fact that the Patriots offensive line is dealing with injuries and COVID-related absences also is a factor, and the Cowboys front of Tarell Basham, Osa Odighizuwa, Carlos Watkins, Brent Urban and Chauncey Golston should be able to hold the Patriots in check, particularly if Harris is limited.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Patriots

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has done a great job of transforming Dallas' unit from a historically bad group into a serviceable outfit. That is particularly true in the secondary where Trevon Diggs has been one of the league's best players. Diggs has six interceptions this season and at least one in every game, leading a Cowboys secondary that still has some warts but has played much better than a year ago. Dallas allows a ton of yards through the air, ranking 31st in the league by coughing up 311 yards per game. Corners Diggs, Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis join safeties Damontae Kazee, Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson, the latter of whom missed the last four games with a groin injury. No stars among that group but the Cowboys have 10 interceptions this season, so rookie Mac Jones will need to be careful with the football around the ball-hawking Diggs in particular. Jakobi Meyers continues to lead the way in terms of targets but tight end Hunter Henry has emerged over the last two weeks as a viable re zone option with touchdowns in each of the last two games. Dallas can get pressure on the passer so the offensive line, which remains in flux, will need to provide some protection for Jones to be able to move the ball with the short passes he's used effectively thus far this season.

When the Cowboys run - Edge: Cowboys

Dallas has an explosive offense and even though Dak Prescott and the passing game get most of the attention the Cowboys can also run the ball well. Dallas has two backs averaging better than 5 yards per carry as Ezekiel Elliott has five rushing touchdowns and 452 yards to lead the way while Tony Pollard adds 325 yards and an impressive 6.4-yard average on 51 attempts. As a team Dallas averages 5.3 yards per carry on 163 attempts, which indicates the Cowboys are capable to moving the ball on the ground consistently. On the flip side, the Patriots are coming off their best game of the season in terms of stopping the run. New England shut down Houston's ground attack and have improved in that department and now rank 14th in the league by allowing 111 yards per game. Against Tampa, Bill Belichick chose to allow some rushing yards by adding extra defensive backs to the lineup and a similar plan could very well be in effect this week. Either way the Patriots will need to have Lawrence Guy, Davin Godchaux and Christian Barmore build off their solid performance against the run in Houston and not allow Elliott and Pollard to control the game on the ground for the visitors.

When the Cowboys pass - Edge: Cowboys

Things won't be any easier for the Patriots secondary as Prescott and the Cowboys can put points on the board in bunches. Prescott has bounced back from his horrific ankle injury and posted MVP-type numbers in the early going and has Dallas on a four-game winning streak, scoring 36 or more in each of the last three. Prescott has 13 touchdowns and just three picks while compiling a 116.9 passer rating this season and has plenty of options to choose from. Amari Cooper (25 receptions, 318 yards, 4 TDs), CeeDee Lamb (24-348-2) and Cedrick Wilson (10-126-2) all average better than 12 yards per catch and tight ends Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin have combined for four touchdowns. That group will put a lot of pressure on a Patriots secondary that has been statistically excellent but coming off a terrible performance in Houston. J.C. Jackson should see a lot of Cooper, and Jalen Mills will need to get healthy quick after missing the Texans game with a hamstring injury. He will be needed to help contain Lamb, a dynamic presence capable of lining up inside and outside. Belichick will likely use a lot of bodies and combinations to try to contain Prescott, which he was successful doing back in 2019 when the Cowboys quarterback went 19 of 33 for 211 yards and a pick in a 13-9 Patriots win. That game was played in steady wind and rain, however, and that task will be much tougher this time around assuming the weather isn't a factor.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots