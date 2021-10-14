Official website of the New England Patriots

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Oct 14, 2021 at 11:03 AM
Patriots.com Staff
Dallas Cowboys coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On facing the Patriots...

"This is going to be a different week. This is always a different challenge and a different type of game when you play New England."

- Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy

"We're ready. We are going to do whatever we need to do. They haven't seen us yet. I anticipate them loading the box up more to play the run more. We'll be ready regardless of what they throw at us."

- Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott

"They're a really good team. They have a really good defense whether they have big name guys or not. Very disciplined. I think it's going to be a good challenge for us."

- Cowboys Tight End Dalton Schultz

"New England is very fundamentally sound and aggressive with their plan. They've always done a very good job schematically challenging what you do best."

- Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy

On Mac Jones...

"For a young quarterback you see the command. He's definitely comfortable. It's an offense that's game plan specific. Each week is different. So you look at their whole body of work from the season. You see a lot of scheme and that is definitely a complement to him as a young quarterback that he's handled that pretty seemlessly. He knows where to go with the ball. They're more of a two back offense in the early games that we've seen. That will be something that we're focused on. I think he looks very comfortable in their system."

- Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy

On the Patriots defense...

"When you watch them play on defense they do a really good job on matchups. They will have a distinct pass rush plan for our offensive line and our pass protection unit. So that's what we are focused on."

- Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy

"We have to play a clean game. I think previously in the past couple of weeks we've had some mistakes. Against this team we're not going to be able to make those mistakes. They're very fundamentally sound. They'll give you a lot of different looks. They have a lot of linebackers that can also play defensive line so they move their guys around a little bit. You've got to make sure you're in your playbook and your film a little extra this week."

- Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott

On Matthew Judon...

"He's clearly the most disruptive player in their front without a doubt. His numbers speak for themselves."

- Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy

