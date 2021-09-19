Nick Folk reacts to record-breaking kicking streak

Nick Folk etched himself into the Patriots history books on Sunday.

Folk entered the game with 29-straight successful field goals. After notching three against his former team, the New York Jets, Folk set a new franchise record with 32-consecutive successful field goals. Though he broke and set a record, Folk brushed all praise aside during his postgame press conference.

"I've heard [I broke the record], but doesn't matter to me really," Folk said. "I've never been one for records, so all that credit goes to really Jake [Bailey] and Joe [Cardona] the last two years. [Special Teams Coordinator] Cam [Achord], [Special Teams Assistant] Joe [Houston] and Bill [Belichick] for believing in me. That all goes to them. I'm just lucky enough to score points."

Previously, the record was held at 31-consecutive field goals by Stephen Gostkowski. The history of kickers New England is rich between Gostkowski and his predecessor, Adam Vinatieri.

Sticking true to form, he said while he respects and appreciates both Gostkowski and Vinatieri for what they've accomplished, he isn't concerned where he himself falls in comparison. He just wants to help the team win however he can.

"To great kickers, legendary kickers. I'm just lucky enough to get to follow them," Folk said. "As far as being in the same conversation, I like I said, it doesn't necessarily matter to me. I'm just happy we got the win today. I'd like to get a lot more wins, so if we have to win 2-0 or 3-0 or score bunch extra points, I don't care either way. I just want to win. That's all I'm about."