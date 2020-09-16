Official website of the New England Patriots

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Nicknames, fashion statements and more: What we learned from Cam Newton's WEEI interview

Sep 16, 2020 at 12:24 PM
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

cam weei pdc
Photo by Dwight Darian

Watching the Patriots win over the Miami Dolphins in the first game back after an unusual off-season, there was a lot to be excited about and even more to discuss. In Newton's very first post-win interview on WEEI's "Greg Hill Show," Patriots fans learned a lot about the quarterback.

When Newton walked into Gillette Stadium on Sunday, his entire outfit was a statement piece. The bright yellow suit accented with a black bow tie, hat and shoes was a heck of a way to make an entrance. It's no secret that Newton is into fashion as a means of expression, so of course, there was meaning behind each choice he made.

"I met with the counsel, trusted friends, loved ones and we came up with yellow because we felt as if it was in some ways resurrection Sunday. Easter's finest," Newton said. "Another notion to the outfit was we wanted it to be like caution tape with the yellow and the black just to get people prepared and aware that Boogie is back."

With that, the chain that Newton wears was a big topic of conversation, and of course, it has meaning, as well. The chain has the birthstones and names of each of his children, so naturally, it means a great deal to him.

Over the last few weeks, many Patriots players have commented on the energy that Newton brings to practice, and as it turns out, that energy includes an extensive list of nicknames. Newton shared some of the nicknames he's handed out for his teammates, like: Highway 11, Doughboy, Smokin' Joe, Dirty Dave, Twin 1, Twin 2, Winnie the Pooh, Bent Dog and Crazy Legs.

On a more serious note, Newton said he has already learned a great deal from Coach Bill Belichick.

"He makes even the smartest players more cerebral," Newton said. "With that being said, we go over situational football each and every single day, and there's no point in time where he cannot stop something and teach you something. He's the ultimate teacher and I just respect that."

You can catch both Newton and Bill Belichick every Monday on WEEI, and listen to this Monday's interview in full below.

Nicknames, fashion statements and more: What we learned from Cam Newton's WEEI interview

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

Derek Rivers recovery journey, second career sack 'gratifying' for Patriots to see

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/15

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions

Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda forever' celebration

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

Patriots describe 'different' atmosphere without fans at Gillette Stadium

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/14

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

