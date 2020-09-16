Nicknames, fashion statements and more: What we learned from Cam Newton's WEEI interview

With that, the chain that Newton wears was a big topic of conversation, and of course, it has meaning, as well. The chain has the birthstones and names of each of his children, so naturally, it means a great deal to him.

Over the last few weeks, many Patriots players have commented on the energy that Newton brings to practice, and as it turns out, that energy includes an extensive list of nicknames. Newton shared some of the nicknames he's handed out for his teammates, like: Highway 11, Doughboy, Smokin' Joe, Dirty Dave, Twin 1, Twin 2, Winnie the Pooh, Bent Dog and Crazy Legs.

On a more serious note, Newton said he has already learned a great deal from Coach Bill Belichick.

"He makes even the smartest players more cerebral," Newton said. "With that being said, we go over situational football each and every single day, and there's no point in time where he cannot stop something and teach you something. He's the ultimate teacher and I just respect that."