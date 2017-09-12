Nitpicks & Nitwits: What we didn't see, is what we got

There are personnel problems on this side of the ball, which became painfully apparent as Alex Smith began carving the defense up to the tune of 368 yards passing, 4 TD's and a QB rating of 148.6. Five touchdown drives of 75-or-more yards? Two plays of 75+ yards? Against a defense that led the NFL in scoring a year ago?

Not what anyone is looking for. Or expecting. But the personnel changes incurred in the off-season need to be re-examined and then repaired. If they can be.

Make the most, before the toast

I keep going back to one play, just before the end of the 2nd quarter, that seemed to punctuate the night as a missed opportunity.

With a 3rd-and-3 at the Patriots' 46 just before halftime, Alex Smith managed to find WR Tyreek Hill over the middle on a 12-yard completion that gave the Chiefs a 1st down with 49 seconds to play. It was a ball that, for all intents and purposes, should have been picked off by New England's Patrick Chung - except it went right through his hands to the waiting receiver.

Make that play, and the Patriots would have had (at least) a 17-7 lead going into the half. Instead, the Chiefs scored in six more snaps, taking just 32 more ticks off the clock - like they knew they were given a gift by New England.

A stop there would also have provided momentum for a unit that could have used it, as "ol' mo" was turned around completely by KC in the second half - particularly during a 21-0 4th quarter.

Elliott's appeal

If you hadn't noticed, Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott played Sunday night for the Cowboys in their win over the New York Giants.

He suited up, thanks to a preliminary injunction filed on his behalf last Friday. The NFL's appeal of that injunction came Monday, seeking to reinstate his suspension.

At issue, however, is not whether Elliott is innocent or guilty of alleged misconduct and violation of the league's personal conduct policy, which includes abuse of a former girlfriend. It's over whether Elliott received a fair appeal of his original six-game suspension from an NFL-appointed arbitrator.