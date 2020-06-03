No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

The second change, however, could alter the Patriots plans as the league also let clubs know that joint practices will not be allowed this summer. The Patriots are scheduled to host Matt Patricia's Detroit Lions for the first week of the preseason and it seemed likely they'd be interested in holding joint practices again after doing so last summer.

Joint practices have been productive and useful for the Patriots in recent years. The team went six-straight seasons with them before taking a break in 2018, then resuming the practices in 2019 with both the Lions and Titans. The chance to practice against other personnel and schemes was a big benefit to both the players and the coaches, and the Patriots have made the most of the sessions over the years.