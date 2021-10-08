Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

Jamie Collins is back with the Patriots for a third tour of duty with the team after being signed earlier this week to a one-year deal. Drafted in 2013's second round, Collins quickly impressed with his unique athleticism that allows him to make plays all over the field, providing a much-needed injection of playmaking upon his arrival and into his early years with the team. In 2021, the Patriots will hope for a similar kind of contribution, as Collins' production has been unequaled outside of New England.

Collins was grateful to be back in New England, with the team that drafted him and gave him his first shot.

"Glad to be back, it's an honor," said Collins on Friday, his first time speaking with the media. "I'm always blessed and grateful for opportunities like this because this place, they took a chance on me coming out. This is where I started, this place gave me a chance to live out a dream and be something that I've always wanted to be. I'm always super grateful."