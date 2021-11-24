Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Mac Jones Press Conference Wed Nov 24 | 04:05 PM - 05:05 PM

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

Bill Belichick 11/24: "They are a physical team in all three phases of the game"

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs. Titans

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

Pats-Colts primed for Saturday night slot

Patriots - Colts Week 15 Game Time and Date Announced

NFL Notes: Pats possibilities on the rise

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots fans thankful for huge AFC clash vs. Titans

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host baby shower for single mothers at Gillette Stadium

Sights and Sounds: Week 11 vs Atlanta Falcons

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/22: "You have to heighten your focus and really lock in"

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

Nov 24, 2021 at 04:07 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20211124_PDC_Henry_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

After a busy free agency period and a draft that would produce immediate returns, it shouldn't have been surprising that the new-look Patriots offense took some time to gel. With a rookie quarterback and two new tight ends and two new receivers entering the mix, the process began last spring and continued into the early parts of the season, but in recent weeks there have been signs things are starting to come together, most obviously the current five-game win streak.

Hunter Henry is one of the biggest examples of how things are starting to come together, with a recent surge in his play. After grabbing just five catches and no touchdowns in his first two games as a Patriot, Henry has started to make a major impact, with seven touchdowns and a number of big catches in critical spots. Suddenly Henry has emerged as a true red-zone threat, something the Patriots have lacked in recent seasons, but he's just one part of the returns that are starting to show up.

"We're continuing to go to work every day," said Henry. "There's a lot of new guys kind of thrown together, new guys coming in that have been experienced in this league and then new guys that haven't had much experience. I think that sometimes can take a while to mesh and come together and we haven't been in the system either. The last month or so I feel like it's all been clicking in a good way but we got to continue to go do that."

Making it easier to continue on this path is a collection of teammates uninterested in statistical glory, and instead only focused on putting wins on the board.

"There's just something about this team that there's such an unselfish attitude," said Henry. "No one really cares who makes the plays as long as we win. I think everybody out there is just trying to find a way to execute, to make a play so that we can score and win ballgames. I think that's one of the biggest things that I enjoy with a lot of these guys, the ball gets spread around so much and so many guys are making plays, it also makes it hard on defenses too."

Despite a feel-good five-game win streak, at 7-4 the 2021 Patriots haven't won anything yet. Though their hard work is starting to pay off and the offense is starting to click, it won't matter unless they continue to build on the recent results against their most formidable opponents, including an upcoming four-game AFC slate that will tell New England exactly how they stack up.

"It took some time, we didn't start like we wanted to," said Henry. "We just kept chipping away and that's just what we have to continue to do down the stretch."

Practice & Injury Report

Only practice squadder Tashaun Bower was missing from a brisk Patriots practice on Wednesday as the team prepared for one more day of Titans preparation before having Thanksgiving day off. Overall the Patriots have good health as they enter the final six-game stretch of the season which will also include their bye week, as an additional chance to let some bumps and bruises heal up.

The Patriots Injury Report featured 11 different players that were limited, including Christian Barmore (knee), Trent Brown (calf) and Dont'a Hightower (ankle).

Related Content

news

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

The Patriots defense has been playing great football, but the most important games are only starting to now arrive.
news

Pats will need their best vs. Titans in key AFC contest

After another surprising group of results on Sunday, the Patriots' upcoming game against the Titans will have a lot on the line.
news

Notebook: Pees' defense will provide a tough new challenge for Mac 

Josh McDaniels laid out why former Patriots defensive coordinator Dean Pees will have a challenging gameplan in store for his rookie quarterback.
news

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

The Patriots linebackers will be ready for anything when they take on Atlanta on Thursday night.
news

Notebook: Pats quickly shift focus to Falcons

After getting a big win over the Browns, the Patriots won't have much time before moving on to the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Notebook: Belichick traces flexible game plan approach back to Sun Tzu's Art of War

Bill Belichick talks about the philosophical roots of his game plan-flexible football teams.
news

Two Patriots make USA Today's All-Underrated defense

As the Patriots defense continues to ascend, two Patriots were named to Doug Farrar's All-Underrated team.
news

Notebook: Can Pats offense take flight vs. Cleveland?

To extend their winning streak to four games the Patriots offense faces a daunting challenge from a Browns defense that is stacked at all three levels.
news

Notebook: Hightower eyes trench battle vs. Browns

Despite some uncertainty with the Browns' top running back, the Patriots defense is expecting a tough battle along the lines on Sunday.
news

Notebook: Running back uncertainty clouds Patriots-Browns matchup

With the two of the Patriots backs leaving the Panthers game and two of the Browns' entering COVID-19 protocol, there's plenty of uncertainty for Sunday.
news

Notebook: Bolden always up to the challenge

In his 10th season, Patriots running back Brandon Bolden is ready, willing and able to attack any challenge the coaches present for him.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 11/24: "They are a physical team in all three phases of the game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Hunter Henry 11/24: "It's been fun these last few weeks but we gotta keep it up"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs. Titans

WBZ Meteorologist Zack Green gives us a detailed weather forecast for Sunday's game between the Patriots and the Titans at Gillette Stadium.

Kendrick Bourne 11/24: "Everything we do is trying to do it as perfect as we can"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Lawrence Guy 11/24: "If you buy into the brotherhood there's nothing you can't achieve"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Patriots host 28th Annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket

The New England Patriots and Goodwill partner up for the 28th time to provide Thanksgiving meals to local families in need.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising